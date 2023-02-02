4 WWE Superstars who called out Gunther

Gunther may be one of the hardest-hitting Superstars of all time. It doesn't matter if it's Rey Mysterio or Sheamus against him. Every single competitor will feel the brutality of his resonating chops.

Determined to restore dignity in the wrestling ring, the current Intercontinental Champion, alongside Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, has run roughshod over the entire SmackDown roster. Ricochet, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Braun Strowman have all fallen to the viciousness of The Ring General.

However, his impressive reign of dominance since jumping ship to SmackDown last April has caught the attention of several WWE Superstars. More recently, breaking Rey Mysterio's long-standing record of the longest time spent in a traditional Royal Rumble match has impressed a plethora of talent.

On that note, let's take a look at the four WWE Superstars who have called out Gunther.

#4 Cody Rhodes wants Gunther anywhere in the world

The final two of the 2023 Men's Rumble stole the show

The American Nightmare and The Austrian Anomaly were the final two of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. Although Cody Rhodes won the thirty-man melee, he was titillated by the runner-up's brutal and hard-hitting wrestling style that drove him to the absolute limit.

Rhodes made a somewhat confusing comment about facing the IC Champion in the immediate aftermath, stating that he couldn't wait to face Gunther, but didn't want to battle him. However, we received a more conclusive and clear response when the 2023 Royal Rumble winner appeared on The Bump.

On a potential future showdown against the 35-year-old SmackDown Superstar, Dusty Rhodes' son claims he'd love to have a one-on-one war against the former NXT UK Champion anywhere in the world, including Europe.

"If you're ever going to ask me about who or people I'd like to get in there and mix it up with, and this is a more crazy thought... At one point there's another match with Gunther and I, and I'd love to do that anywhere in the world, including in Europe."

We may not be getting Rhodes vs. Gunther at 'Mania, but this is a strong early contender to close SummerSlam this year.

#3 Sheamus wants The Ring General at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Gunther goes onto become the longest reigning WWE IC Champ of all time (so past WM39).



Sheamus gets his WrestleMania moment by dethroning Gunther in the trilogy & completing the story but Gunther doesn’t get the record.



You can only choose one path, go! Gunther goes onto become the longest reigning WWE IC Champ of all time (so past WM39).Sheamus gets his WrestleMania moment by dethroning Gunther in the trilogy & completing the story but Gunther doesn’t get the record.You can only choose one path, go!

In his remarkable title reign, the current IC Champion has had one significant thorn in his side, Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior took the Austrian to the limit at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022 in a brute fest that was universally acknowledged. A month later, the two hard hitters collided in a rematch at the Season Premiere of SmackDown.

The former NXT UK Champion prevailed, but not without some controversy, as many fans think they saw Gunther tap out to his opponent's Cloverleaf submission. The veteran later blasted the champion. They later collided in a six-man Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match at Extreme Rules. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium that night to temporarily end the rivalry.

Their heated program ended rather abruptly without a definitive finish. Many fans feel that the two SmackDown Superstars are in line for a rubber match to determine a conclusive winner. Sheamus claims that winning the IC Championship is the only goal on his mind, and he made it clear on The Bump that he wants the champion again at Mania.

My vision board this year, my goal this year is to take on Gunther one more time and end the trilogy at WrestleMania and become the first ever WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Champion.

Given their undeniable chemistry in the ring, few would object to Gunther vs. Sheamus III at The Show of Shows. If the former WWE Champion pins the current IC Champion to accomplish his goal, it will be a classic WrestleMania moment.

#2 The Scottish Warrior vs. The Austrian Anomaly is a dream match for many, including Drew McIntyre

During the 2023 Men's Rumble, two of SmackDown's biggest bulls locked horns as Drew McIntyre and Gunther stood toe-to-toe in a scintillating skirmish. Their confrontation fueled speculation of a long-awaited dream match between the two Europeans at WrestleMania, which may indeed be the plan.

The Scottish Warrior vs. The Austrian Anomaly is a prototypical dream encounter for hardcore wrestling fans, and McIntyre certainly wants a taste of the IC Champion. On the final RAW of 2022, the former WWE Champion spoke to Jackie and Corey Graves via satellite. During the interview, he acknowledged the murmurs on social media and claimed that he had eyes on the IC Title.

"My eyes are on Gunther with the Intercontinental Championship. I see the chatter on social media; I see what happened with himself and Sheamus. I saw the battles. I love competition. I am a former Intercontinental Champion and would love to tangle with him."

McIntyre needs to have a memorable WrestleMania moment in front of a live crowd. Dethroning The Ring General in April may send fans into a frenzy and finally give him the massive feel-good moment he deserves.

#1 Chris Jericho isn't afraid of Gunther

Chris Jericho will not job to Gunther

The IC Champion's breakout performance in the 2023 Men's Rumble garnered universal acclaim. Surprise entrant and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who Gunther eliminated, had nothing but praise for the talented SmackDown Superstar.

The Five-Time WCW Champion claimed that he'd love to be jobbed out by The Ring General. The NXT commentator sees a bright future ahead of the former NXT UK Champion. Interestingly, a fan tagged AEW star Chris Jericho in the comments section, suggesting that Jericho should learn from Booker T.

The WWE legend responded with a bold and provocative statement that clearly insinuated that he wasn't afraid of Gunther and wouldn't put over the star as Booker T did.

"Sorry, I don’t do jobs. I’ll beat #Gunther’s stupid a**," Jericho wrote on Twitter.

This wasn't a direct call out or a bold challenge, but it seems he'd be up to putting the IC Champion on his list if they ever crossed paths in a wrestling ring.

Who do you want to see The Ring General face at WrestleMania this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

