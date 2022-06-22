4 WWE Superstars who cashed in their Money in The Bank contracts the same night they won it

Winning WWE's Money in the Bank ladder match gives the superstar a golden ticket to cash-in on one of the company's World Championships anytime over the next year.

Some wrestlers have been calculated with their approach, holding onto the briefcase until the most opportune time.

It could be months before they strike, more often than not successfully cashing in and winning the gold. Other superstars are a lot less patient, though, and waste no time in cashing the contract on the very same night they won it.

On that note, here are the four WWE Superstars who cashed in their Money in The Bank contracts the same night they won it

#4 Kane cashed in the same night at first Money in the Bank event in 2010

Kane cashed in his briefcase at the very first Money in the Bank event, hours after winning it

Kane kicked off the first ever Money in the Bank event with a huge bang when he won the ladder match in the opening contest, before cashing the briefcase in later that same night.

It was the first time a WWE Superstar had cashed their contract in on the same day they won it. Poor Rey Mysterio had just overcome Jack Swagger, retaining the World Heavyweight Championship when the Big Red Machine seized his opportunity and took the title from him.

The move kickstarted what would be a heel turn for Kane and a pretty entertaining run as the World Heavyweight Champion. It also re-enforced the idea that the Money in the Bank contract could lead to some wildly unpredictable moments.

#3 Dean Ambrose cashed in hours after winning the briefcase in 2016 making all three Shield members WWE Champion in the same night

Nicholas Francoletti @NF201111 On this day in wrestling history June 19, Dean Ambrose won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in on Seth Rollins to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2016. On this day in wrestling history June 19, Dean Ambrose won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in on Seth Rollins to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2016. https://t.co/2ZeTUsxD7u

Dean Ambrose's cash-in at Money in the Bank 2016 was special for more than one reason. It was Ambrose's first WWE Championship win and was regarded as a long time coming by the WWE Universe.

Ambrose's win also meant that all three members of The Shield were WWE Champions on the same night.

Roman Reigns entered the event as champion, but was dethroned in the main event by Seth Rollins. The Architect's reign was short-lived, though, when rival Ambrose immediately cashed in after the contest.

It marked a truly historic occasion and is a night all three members of the popular faction look back on fondly.

#2 Alexa Bliss became the first woman to cash-in the contract the same night she won it in 2018

Alexa Bliss' cash in at Money in the Bank 2018 made her the first woman to cash in on the same night she won the contract

Alexa Bliss became the first woman to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on the very night she won it, when she won the Raw Women's Championship from Nia Jax immediately after Jax's match with Ronda Rousey.

Bliss had won the briefcase just three matches before, wasting no time in quickly becoming champion.

It was during Jax's match with Rousey that Bliss first appeared, attacking the former UFC star as she was applying her signature armbar to the champion, resulting in the bout ending in a disqualification.

Bliss capitalized shortly after and attacked both women before cashing in the contract and beating Jax for the title.

#1 Bayley cashed in the very next year against Charlotte

Dominique @adams_domo HAPPY BIRTHDAY @itsBayleyWWE and let's celebrate with one of the greatest cash ins of Money in The Bank briefcase from 2019! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @itsBayleyWWE and let's celebrate with one of the greatest cash ins of Money in The Bank briefcase from 2019! https://t.co/UHVTknw41U

WWE fans didn't have to wait too long for another superstar to cash in their briefcase almost immediately. Bayley repeated Bliss' antics the very next year when she cashed in on Charlotte immediately after The Queen beat Becky Lynch.

Bayley won the Money in the Bank ladder match in the opening contest of the night and cashed in shortly after. After Lacey Evans helped Charlotte beat Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship, Bayley emerged to help The Man fight off the two heels.

Once she got the better of Flair, Bayley seized her opportunity and cashed her contract in, becoming the Smackdown Women's Champion for the very first time and as a result, the very first women's Grand Slam winner in WWE history.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far