4 WWE Superstars Chris Jericho requested to work with and 2 he did not

Chris Jericho competed in over 1,200 matches during his 19-year association with WWE.

The nine-time Intercontinental Champion had classic matches in the early stages of his WWE career with the likes of Kurt Angle and Triple H, while he was also involved in memorable rivalries with Superstars including AJ Styles and Kevin Owens towards the end of his time with the company.

As regular readers of this series will know, it is very difficult for a veteran Superstar to go their entire career without having issues with certain opponents and storylines, and Chris Jericho is no different.

In this article, let’s take a look at four WWE Superstars that Chris Jericho requested to work with, as well as two that he did not request to work with.

#5 Chris Jericho requested to work with Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura

After forming an on-screen friendship with Kevin Owens in the summer of 2016, Chris Jericho broke up with his ally in early 2017 before facing him in matches at WrestleMania 33 and Payback.

The storyline was widely viewed as one of the best during that period of time in WWE, but Chris Jericho’s original ideas did not even involve Owens.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes in 2018, Chris Jericho revealed that he requested a match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 33 after working with him at a WWE live event in Japan in July 2016.

Advertisement

“I came back and I remember talking to Vince [McMahon], ‘You've got to bring this Nakamura guy up to the main roster. I want to work with him. Let's debut him at WrestleMania.’ And Vince was like, ‘Oh, that could work.’” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Chris Jericho, who later suggested that he should work with Owens at WrestleMania 33 instead, also disclosed that he pitched a match against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2016.

“And then, another funny thing. I was supposed to work with Finn Balor at SummerSlam [2016]. I pitched that when I worked with Finn the previous year in Japan.”

Owens ended up joining forces with Chris Jericho at SummerSlam 2016 to defeat Enzo Amore and Big Cass, while Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the first Universal Champion.