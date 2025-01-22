When Corey Graves signed with WWE nearly 15 years ago, no one could have anticipated the path he would travel. The once-promising in-ring superstar suffered multiple concussions, which led to him trading in his wrestling boots for a suit and a chair at the commentary table.

Corey Graves has been the voice of SmackDown until the company recently shook things up and reassigned him to NXT. That transition didn't sit well with Graves, who took his frustrations to social media. This has led to rumors about his future with the company. While there has been no word from WWE, some believe he might be preparing to jump back in the ring.

This is our list of 4 WWE Superstars a disgruntled Corey Graves should face at WrestleMania.

#4 - RAW commentator Pat McAfee

Since his first appearance in 2018, Pat McAfee has become one of the most outspoken personalities in the company. Now as Micheal Cole's right-hand man on RAW, McAfee is one of the key components to the success of the Monday night show's transition into the Netflix era. Pat is one of the reasons why Corey was sent back to NXT. This could be a factor in creating a storyline between the two analysts.

Pat McAfee was a star punter for the Indianapolis Colts for eight seasons. After his football career, Pat entered sports broadcasting. He's best known for his podcast and as a panelist for ESPN College GameDay.

#3 - Former United States Champion LA Knight

LA Knight started turning heads over a decade ago when he was known as Eli Drake in NWA and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. He signed with WWE in 2021 and started his journey on the NXT roster. About a year later, Knight got his main roster break and is currently part of the SmackDown brand.

Since joining the main roster, LA Knight has enjoyed a massive surge in popularity, becoming one of the biggest fan favorites in the company. He has had great feuds with stars like The Miz and Logan Paul. LA recently had some issues with The Bloodline but is not currently locked into a storyline. One option for him could be an angle with Corey Graves, leading to a possible showdown at WrestleMania.

#2 - WWE's newest luchador, Penta

Michael Cole recently made a statement that Penta's debut was one of "WWE's worst-kept secrets." While the fans were thrilled to see the luchador arrive on RAW, most of us knew he was coming over sooner or later. Penta defeated Chad Gable on the January 13 episode of RAW in an instant classic.

Penta's first two weeks as a WWE Superstar have given fans a peak at what we can get used to watching on a regular basis. Both of his matches have been a showcase of his top-tier skills and overall superior in-ring ability. There have been rumors that he may be starting a feud with Logan Paul soon. However, if that doesn't happen, Corey Graves could be a compelling option as well.

#1 - Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins

The WWE Universe is excited to usher RAW into the Netflix Era. January 6 was the date in which the company started airing the flagship Monday night show on the streaming platform, and thanks to top stars such as Seth Rollins, it has been a huge success.

Before becoming a main roster megastar, Seth Rollins was one of the major components of NXT's rebranding success. Seth was the first-ever NXT Champion, and during his title reign, Corey Graves was one of his biggest adversaries. Corey and Seth could rekindle their old feud in a storyline that would see them settle some unfinished business.

