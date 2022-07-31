4 WWE Superstars with the most dramatic declines from SummerSlam 2021 to SummerSlam 2022

SummerSlam 2022 is officially over! WWE took the fans on the ultimate thrill ride at the Biggest Party of the Summer, exceeding all expectations and putting together a fantastic, noteworthy show.

However, for some notable WWE Superstars, this year's SummerSlam was a step down from last year's edition. With only eight matches booked for the card, several talented superstars in the locker room were left out of the show.

In this listicle, we take an in-depth look at 4 of the most dramatic declines from SummerSlam 2021 to SummerSlam 2022

#4 AJ Styles was in a better position at SummerSlam 2021

Last year, AJ Styles participated in the show-opener of the second-biggest annual event. The Phenomenal One was on the losing end as he, along with Omos, lost the RAW Tag-Team Championships to RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle).

A year later, the former WWE Champion became a non-factor. Ever since his feud with Edge culminated at Hell in a Cell in June, Styles has remained irrelevant. He lost a Money in the Bank qualifier to Seth Rollins, also involving himself in odd backstage segments that are not befitting a man of his caliber.

However, The Phenomenal One was still a part of this year's event as he interfered mid-way through the match between Logan Paul and The Miz. He neutralized Tomasso Ciampa, allowing the YouTube sensation a fair fight against his foe.

#3 Bobby Lashley was WWE Champion heading into SummerSlam 2021

Bobby Lashley was on the card, unlike the other entries on this list. The All Mighty defeated Theory, once Vince McMahon's protege, to retain his United States Championship. While competing in a US Title match at the second-biggest show of the year is an honor, it is a step down for Lashley.

Last year, Lashley was the WWE Champion heading into SummerSlam. The 45-year-old became a mainstay in the main-event scene and had a dominant run at the top of the men's division. His opponent was Hall of Famer Goldberg. While the match didn't exactly set the world on fire, it was still one of the most highly-advertised matches of the year.

Between SummerSlam 2021 and 2022, the All Mighty Bobby Lashley has fallen from the upper-card to the mid-card, which is a bummer for his loyal supporters.

#2 Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam 2021

Drew McIntyre, the current challenger for the Unified WWE Universal Championship, cut a promo - which he nearly botched but later compromised - at SummerSlam to fire up Nashville.

While the Scottish Warrior will likely re-enter the main-event scene immediately following SummerSlam, he has, however, fallen off WWE's priority list. Last year, McIntyre was embroiled in a deeply personal feud with friend-turned-foe Jinder Mahal, which culminated in a match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Given that the former WWE Champion is one of the company's biggest stars, he deserved more screen-time at SummerSlam.

#1 Seth Rollins did not compete at SummerSlam 2022

Seth "Freakin" Rollins injured his rival, Riddle, just days before SummerSlam 2022. Hence, the Original Bro was medically unfit to compete. However, rumors had been circulating about a surprise opponent for the Visionary, similar to what happened at WrestleMania 37.

Unfortunately, there was no surprise opponent as Rollins did not compete at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Instead, he engaged in a brawl with the injured Riddle.

At SummerSlam 2021, Rollins faced Edge in one of the night's best matches and was a match-of-the-year candidate. The two stars tore the house down, and the crowd loved every moment of it.

In less than twelve months, the Messiah went from facing and nearly defeating a Hall of Famer to not even competing at the second-biggest event of the year.

