4 WWE Superstars who could follow Apollo Crews back to NXT

A spell in NXT can often be exactly what a WWE Superstar needs to revitalize their career. Numerous stars struggling on the main roster have moved down to the developmental brand in the past and found a second wind.

Finn Balor returned to the brand after struggling on the main roster, using the move to remind the company why he's so talented. Apollo Crews seems to be the next talent to try his luck returning to the developmental show.

This week, the former Intercontinental Champion appeared and confronted NXT Champion Bron Breakker. As Crews looks to rejuvenate his career, there are several other talents on the main roster who would benefit from a spell back on the brand.

On that note, here are four WWE Superstars who could follow Apollo Crews back to NXT.

#4 T-Bar returning to NXT as Dominik Dijakovic would be a smart move

T-BAR @TBARRetribution I just need an opportunity… I just need an opportunity…

While in NXT, Dominik Dijakovic showed that he was one of the most talented big men in wrestling. His matches with the likes of Keith Lee were incredible, and he became a massive star.

Unfortunately, his main roster tenure has been underwhelming, to say the least. Renamed T-Bar and given a mask, the 35-year-old has not come close to replicating the success he had on the developmental brand.

T-Bar hasn't even appeared on television for quite some time now, and a return to his former stomping ground would do him a world of good. The superstar might not revert to the Dijakovic name again, but at least seeing him wrestle meaningful matches would make up for the lost opportunities.

#3 Queen Vega would benefit from a spell away from the main roster

Queen Vega could use a break from the main roster.

Although she was primarily a manager in NXT, Queen Vega still felt like a bigger star than she does now on the main roster.

Truth be told, Vega's main roster career has been moderately successful. Last year, the 31-year-old won the very first Queen's Crown Tournament as well as the Women's Tag Team Championships.

With that being said, her successes have been all too brief. She has often been treated as an afterthought on the main roster, even during her time as a champion.

Currently dealing with an injury, now is the perfect time for Vega to move down to developmental and hit the reset button. Allowing her the chance to show just how good she can be would hopefully set her up for a much more meaningful career on the main roster in the future.

#2 Cedric Alexander needs a change of scenery

Cedric Alexander is one of the most talented superstars in all of WWE. When given a chance, he regularly puts on incredible matches with just about everyone he's faced.

Alexander's time as the Cruiserweight Champion showcased his ability to be a major star in the company. His matches with the likes of Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy demonstrated how talented he was.

Recently, though, Alexander has become a bit of an afterthought on RAW. Following The Hurt Business' break-up, the 32-year-old has been left to languish. He has become fodder for the likes of Omos and Bobby Lashley and has even spent time chasing the 24/7 Championship.

Sure, he technically never wrestled in NXT, but he was on 205 Live for a while, which eventually became synonymous with the developmental brand. A spell in NXT would do Alexander a world of good and allow him to engage in meaningful stories again, as well as compete in some superb matches.

#1 Shayna Baszler was more dominant in NXT than on the main roster

Shayna Baszler had a great run in NXT and should go back

Shayna Baszler was one of the most dominant women to ever compete in NXT during her time on the developmental show.

The Queen of Spades looked unstoppable and had an incredible run on the brand. It looked like the sky was the limit for her, but things haven't quite panned out as expected on the main roster.

Baszler has quickly become just another face in the SmackDown women's division. She has all it takes to be a major star for WWE, but she hasn't been given a chance to prove so on the main roster. The majority of her run on RAW and SmackDown has seen her getting paired with Nia Jax in the tag team division or losing to the likes of Alexa Bliss.

A return to the brand where she was once so dominant would rejuvenate Baszler's career and help re-establish her position as one of the best superstars in the entire company.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far