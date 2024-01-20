Plot twists at WWE Royal Rumble events are a tale as old as time; from the looks of it, numerous swerves could be in store for fans this year as well.

There have been multiple instances of babyfaces turning heel and vice-versa during a Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The sudden turns could either be in the heat of the moment or be the culmination of a proper build-up. Either way, such character changes make the WrestleMania season even more nail-biting.

Like every year, there are multiple interesting storylines heading into the Rumble. WWE wrestlers, from the main eventers to beginners, are looking to finish their stories. But the hurdles in their path may lead them down a dark path.

That said, let's take a look at four Superstars who may turn heel at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

#4. Carlito spits it out that Rey Mysterio is NOT COOL

If there's one WWE icon who just can't catch a break, it's Rey Mysterio. The 2006 Royal Rumble winner has been betrayed by almost everybody he considered a friend in the realm of pro wrestling.

Unfortunately, his bad luck with keeping friends might not have ended following Santos Escobar's betrayal in November 2023. There's a chance that one of his LWO buddies, Carlito, abandons him too.

While The Master of 619 is currently out of action, rumors indicate that he could be back fairly soon. A surprise return during the Men's Rumble match would make for a spectacular moment, allowing Mysterio to resume his feud with Escobar.

However, while being fully focused on his former stablemate, The masked Luchador could receive a spine-shattering Backstabber. Carlito's turn could lead to a familiar name emerging out of the Sombras.

#3. Gallows and Anderson reemerge in the WWE headlines

In late 2022, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE, over two years after being released. They instantly resumed their alliance with AJ Styles, which has been pretty rocky, to say the least.

Between the injuries and inconsistent booking, The O.C.'s current WWE run hasn't been a blockbuster. Nevertheless, Gallows and Anderson have mastered the art of staying in the news.

If they can't sail the boat of relevancy alongside AJ Styles, they wouldn't hesitate to dump him into the water. Thus, at Royal Rumble 2024, they can cost their own friend one of the biggest matches of his life. This could be their response to The Phenomenal One giving them a cold shoulder since his return last month.

The two-time WWE Champion feuding with his closest allies on the Road to WrestleMania 40 would make for a gripping storyline.

#2. Sheamus is DUNNE being a nice fella

It's been quite a while since Sheamus last competed on WWE TV. The first-ever Irish-born WWE Champion has been out with a shoulder injury since his stellar match with Edge back in August 2023.

In his absence, his proteges, Pete Dunne (fka Butch) and Ridge Holland have gone their separate ways. It's highly likely that Dunne wants nothing to do with Sheamus anymore either.

So, if The Celtic Warrior is healthy enough to return at Royal Rumble, it would disappoint him to be unexpectedly thrown out of the ring by The Bruiserweight, confirming the end of The Brawling Brutes.

The three-time WWE Champion may not take Dunne's abrupt, indifferent behavior kindly. As a result, he could instantly rip his sportsman spirit to shreds and drag the 30-year-old star out of the ring to unleash a heinous attack on him.

#1. R-Truth crops out Priest from The Judgment Day DP

One of the most refreshing storylines coming out of Survivor Series 2023 is R-Truth's relentless pursuit to join The Judgment Day. Interestingly, the longest-tenured member of the group, Damian Priest, has started growing fond of Truth.

Still, nothing is official as of now, and The Charismatic One's call to join the alliance has yet to receive a definite response. Interestingly, he could soon find himself taking a loyalty test that would break the fans' hearts.

Over the last few months, there have been signs of The Judgment Day entertaining the idea of dropping The Archer of Infamy. Akin to The Bloodline's first major implosion last year, The Judgment Day could also undergo an overhaul at Royal Rumble.

Thus, no matter how close they have gotten, R-Truth may have to choose between Priest and the team he craves to be a part of. Strikingly, he may not make the choice that Sami Zayn did last year.

