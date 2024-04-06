4 WWE Superstars who may wrestle their last match at WrestleMania this year

WrestleMania XL is mere days away as the WWE Universe gears up for one of the most highly-anticipated Premium Live Events of all time. Lincoln Financial Field is indeed set to host a memorable two-night extravaganza that could be remembered for ages.

The Show of Shows is the company's marquee event, and several of sports entertainment's biggest names, from Hulk Hogan to Steve Austin to John Cena to Roman Reigns, have competed at the show. This year, some massive figures, including The Rock, are set to feature at Mania.

However, with quite a few seasoned veterans fighting on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it is likely that the 40th edition of Mania could be the last for four of these WWE Superstars.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio may have his final WrestleMania match this weekend

For the second consecutive year, Rey Mysterio will be fighting his son, Dominik Mysterio, under the bright lights of Mania. The catch is that Dom will team up with Santos Escobar, who infamously betrayed Rey last November, to battle his father and Dragon Lee.

Many fans feel the match is simply an excuse to place Rey and Dominik – two of the company's most prominent figures – on the card for The Show of Shows. However, as random as the tag team match seems, fans should cherish it to its maximum, for it may be the Hall of Famer's final outing at WrestleMania.

The 49-year-old is at the tail end of his illustrious career. Mysterio recently recovered from a knee injury, and one has to wonder how much gas he has left in the tank. Furthermore, there isn't much left for him to accomplish.

Fans wanted a father-son program between Rey and Dom, and we received an extended version. The Master of the 619 reunited the LWO in hopes of putting over the future luchadors of the company. With so many boxes ticked, he doesn't have much of a purpose in the squared circle.

#3. AJ Styles

AJ Styles will look to put the problem of LA Knight behind him at WrestleMania XL. The two veterans have been at each other's throats for months, and there is no love lost between them. Their animosity has grown out of proportion and will come to a head on Sunday.

This encounter is especially important for The Phenomenal One, who has a massive chip on his shoulder. Styles missed WrestleMania 39 in 2023 due to injury, and the program with Knight is the most meaningful thing he has done in months.

The former WWE Champion is 46, and while he may be in "phenomenal" shape, father time is catching up with Styles. He recently stated he was "getting close." Therefore, the SmackDown veteran's days in the squared circle may be numbered.

Furthermore, Styles has fallen down the priority list. He has not had a championship reign since 2022 and often finds himself treading water in the absence of credible programs. Therefore, despite apparent availability, he may miss out due to a lack of creative direction.

#2. "The Final Boss" may be competing at his final WrestleMania

The Rock has been the constant highlight on The Road to WrestleMania. After the WWE Universe openly rejected the legend in favor of Cody Rhodes and his story, Rocky turned into "The Final Boss" and has brought plenty of hype to The Show of Shows this year.

The Great One has done some dastardly things and crossed the fans quite a few times during his latest run. Nevertheless, the WWE Universe should relish every nanosecond of The Rock's time in the ring because this could be his last extended stint with the company.

Credible media outlets are reporting that Dwayne Johnson will return to Hollywood following WrestleMania XL. His business in the ring isn't finished because there is still incentive and hope for a blockbuster showdown with Roman Reigns, but it may occur at one of WWE's events in Saudi Arabia.

#1. Roman Reigns

This one is incredibly unlikely and borderline ludicrous. However, Roman Reigns recently hinted at his departure if he loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief doesn't see much purpose in sticking around in WWE if he isn't at the summit of the mountain. The build-up to Mania has made it abundantly clear that The American Nightmare is likely to finish his story at The Show of Shows.

While it would be a heartwarming sight to watch Rhodes finish his story, it will come at the expense of Reigns. The Head of the Table has pieced together a remarkable run in the last three and a half years as The Tribal Chief, during which he has accomplished nearly everything there is to in the business.

Reigns also contemplated retirement in 2020, and he may revert to his initial plan upon passing the torch to Rhodes at Mania.

