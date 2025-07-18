4 WWE Superstars Paul Heyman could recruit to face Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

On RAW, Roman Reigns returned to save Jey Uso and CM Punk. After a brutal Gauntlet match, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker were about to destroy the two. However, the OTC was not having it and laid both men out.

Now, the question arises that with Seth Rollins out of the picture, how will his faction deal with Reigns? Although no matches have been confirmed, Heyman adding another man could set up a six-man tag team match, and temporarily replace Seth Rollins.

Will The Oracle, Paul Heyman, call in for some help or get someone else to join them? Here are four WWE stars that Heyman could recruit.

#4. Omos

Omos has been waiting for a chance to return to WWE despite being under contract. The monster has stood toe-to-toe with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, but WWE has failed to use him. With Rollins out of the picture, Heyman could call in the big man for a favor in defeating Reigns and Uso.

It would be interesting to see how the two original Bloodline members take on this monster. It will add intrigue while giving Omos something to do. He has proven himself in the ring and would be a great addition to the faction.

#3. LA Knight turns heel to face Roman Reigns

What better way for LA Knight to take revenge on Rollins than to join his team and possibly lead it. But why would Knight join Breakker and Reed, the two men who have attacked him? Well, why did Rollins have Reed, the man who Tsunamied him until blood came out of his mouth, join him? It is clear that Rollins’ faction is a winning team, and for once, Knight could be part of it.

Knight has been a great babyface, but he needs to turn heel after the lacklustre booking he has had. Not only did he lose the WWE United States Championship, but he also lost the chance to be Mr. Money in the Bank for the third time in a row. This is a call for Knight to turn heel and join the winning team.

#2. Lance Anoa'i

While Lance Anoa'i would fit into The Bloodline storyline on SmackDown, this placement would boost his stock. Who better to face a Samoan than a Samoan, especially if that particular Samoan is family to Reigns. This would add a deeper layer to the existing conflict between Rollins’ faction and The Head of the Table.

It would be interesting to see Roman Reigns facing off against a family member who is now on the opposing side. This would add a Bloodline level of emotional connection to the storyline. Not to mention, Jey Uso is also part of the story, who is related to Roman Reigns in real life. This would also help the NXT star to shine in the big league before potentially joining The Bloodline.

#1. The Rock against Roman Reigns

The one person that fans would lose their mind over is The Rock. Fans have been waiting for years to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. All Heyman has to do is reveal The Rock as the mastermind behind this faction, and the stadium roof would explode. Fans would finally get the chance to see The Rock square off against Roman Reigns or be the shot caller for Reed and Breakker.

This would be an interesting dynamic, as on the RAW debut show on Netflix, WWE effectively ended their rivalry. The Rock personally bestowed the Ula Fala on Reigns to mark him the true Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

But, what if The Rock never wanted to be The Tribal Chief, but something way bigger, like the ultimate 'Final Boss' once and for all? This would be an interesting swerve in the story that fans would not see coming.

