4 WWE Superstars who were quietly released - Former WWE Champion, Former General Manager

The concept of releasing WWE Superstars is well-known amongst fans. A released employee is one that no longer works for the promotion. Budget cuts, frustration with the creative team, and attitude issues are common grounds for letting talent go.

More often than not, such announcements are shared via WWE's official website and social media accounts. However, in other instances, the company goes to great lengths to hide the news from the public eye. Hence, no official announcements are made.

John Laurinaitis, for example, was quietly released owing to his implication in the Wall Street Journal report, which stated that Vince McMahon had reportedly paid "hush money" to a former employee to cover up an alleged affair.

Laurinaitis is the most recent, but many employees, Superstars included, have suffered a similar fate.

#4 Former NXT Superstar, Velveteen Dream, was quietly released in May 2021 amid controversy

The Velveteen Dream had enormous potential.

Many hardcore fans may recall the immensely talented Velveteen Dream. Dream was one of NXT's most popular acts and was a focal point of the show's programming for numerous years. He even won the NXT North American Championship at one point.

However, Dream never got an opportunity to shine on the main roster because he was unceremoniously released in mid-2021. The former NXT North American Champion was kept off television for five months. He had been accused of sending inappropriate and explicit images on social media to minors.

While Triple H denied that the accusations were responsible for his inactivity, the immense fan backlash on Dream eventually led to his departure in May 2021. There were also reports of the youngster having questionable behavior backstage, which could've also contributed to his firing.

#3 Shane McMahon was quietly let go in January

One of the highlights of the poorly-received 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match was Shane McMahon's grand return as the twenty-eighth entrant. The fan base heavily criticized the thirty-man melee, and much of the blame fell upon the shoulders of Shane O’Mac, who played a large role in producing the match.

The backstage heat on the Prodigal Son was so intense that the 52-year-old was quietly released following the Rumble Premium Live Event. His father, Vince McMahon, personally decided to 'fire' him, and it doesn't seem as if Shane is returning anytime soon.

The former Commissioner of SmackDown was rumored to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but those plans were scrapped following his release. The WWE Universe was taken aback by Shane's release, for even the Boss's son wasn't safe.

Moreover, his departure was hidden from the casual fan's eye and it was not acknowledged on WWE's official website, and Shane-O-Mac was not mentioned on TV again.

#2 Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was released last December

Last December, Jeff Hardy mysteriously walked out of an ongoing match at a live event. Following the odd incident, the Charismatic Enigma was sent home. WWE offered the Hardy brother rehab, but he refused, eventually leading to his release.

The tag-team specialist had recently teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face the duo of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Hardy was a heavily-featured Superstar on the Blue Brand and may have been in line for a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

Hence, it was a massive bummer for WWE fans when the high-flying veteran was quietly released amid a mini-push and central storyline. However, Hardy's health was a top priority for everyone, and fans hoped for nothing but the best for the Charismatic Enigma.

#1 WWE's Freak, Lars Sullivan, was quietly released in early 2021

Lars Sullivan was no stranger to controversy

The Freak, Lars Sullivan, was destined for a bright future in WWE as he was once penciled in to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35, but Sullivan suffered a panic attack, bringing a halt to those plans. However, the former SmackDown star's main-roster career never took off, as it was marred by injuries, controversy, and health issues.

After returning from a knee injury in October 2020, it seemed as if Sullivan was being groomed for another big push, but he suddenly disappeared without any explanation.

Racist and homophobic comments from his past resurfaced, along with reports of him being disliked in the locker room. The tipping point was when he no-showed another scheduled appearance, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

Sullivan was inactive for a couple of months before Vince McMahon quietly released him in early 2021. The former CEO of WWE was a massive fan of the Freak but had no choice but to fire him.

