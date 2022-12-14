4 WWE Superstars who had real-life heat with Seth Rollins 

Seth Rollins has been one of the biggest stars in WWE over the past decade. While becoming one of the premier performers in the business, it appears the former world champion has managed to rub some of his colleagues the wrong way.

Many of the company's biggest stars have had heat throughout their careers, and it seems that Rollins is no different. Several current and former WWE Superstars have spoken out about having issues with the former Architect of The Shield.

The following list looks at just four stars who have had real-life heat with Seth Rollins.

#4. WWE legend Bret Hart

Bret Hart is widely considered to be one of the best to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. In recent years, the veteran has been very critical of Seth Rollins and his training school. Hart has also commented on Rollins' in-ring work after he accidentally broke John Cena's nose in a match on RAW.

The Hall of Famer ranted about Rollins as part of an interview with Sports Illustrated, which led to the former WWE Champion reacting on the Talk is Jericho podcast back in 2015.

"But Bret Hart had some comments about me and how safe I am in the ring because of John’s broken nose and my getting hurt while I was the champion. And that hurt my feelings. I haven’t seen Bret since then, and I know he comes from a different era when they worked through a lot of stuff, but that sucked. For him to say that—in a Sports Illustrated Interview—was rough." via WrestlingRumors.net.

#3. Former World Champion CM Punk

CM Punk is one of the most well-known wrestlers in the world, but the former world champion has recently been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. During his time in WWE, many saw a feud with Seth Rollins as a dream match scenario, but the two men were never able to cross paths in singles competition.

Punk later returned as part of WWE Backstage and made several comments about Rollins, which many believed were building towards a match between the two. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer later revealed a different story.

“Many years ago a young Tyler Black showed up at the Ring Of Honor school looking to be trained and was taken in by the school and didn’t have money to be trained and he was sent home because he did not have a way to pay his bills. So, I don’t know if there’s any real heat there, but there’s probably an underlying desire from Rollins to make money with CM Punk and Punk has been very much ‘eh I’m not wrestling yet. I think that CM Punk is taking some shots at him like yesterday they had Baron Corbin on WWE Backstage and Punk said, ‘Oh you’re not as thin-skinned as some people we’ve had on here. Seth Rollins was on the week before, Punk was not. via Ringsidenews.

#2. Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Ric Flair is one of the most respected legends in history, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't called out a fair amount of wrestlers as well.

Flair recently brought up his real-life heat with Seth Rollins as part of an appearance on Busted Open Radio. It appears that their issues stem from his wife Becky Lynch and the trademark of The Man.

“Seth Rollins is a damn good worker. He’s mad at me because I’ve been up and down with his wife but I don’t really care. He ain’t me [Flair laughed]. I can say that. He’s good but he ain’t me. I got no problem with saying that. He walked right by me at an autograph session. I thought you gotta be kidding me. Because of you and Becky [Lynch] and this ‘Man’ trademark, you’re gonna ignore me, pal? Wow. I went, ‘Okay.’ I’m sitting by Taker, I said, ‘I guess I’m on timeout.’” via Tjrwrestling.net.

#1. Matt Riddle once had heat with Seth Rollins

Matt Riddle turned several heads when he came up to the main roster. Before his real-life heat with Seth Rollins was revealed, he called out Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

It appears that Riddle's ex-wife made comments about Becky Lynch that didn't sit well with the couple, which then led to Riddle and Rollins being at odds for several months.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve met Seth multiple times and he’s met me and I don’t think we’ll ever be best friends [laughs]. I don’t think we like one another, we’re just two different people. [Although] we both love wrestling. I know my significant other said something about Becky that they didn’t like and I also did not like or agree with. Seth didn’t like me after that and I don’t think Becky liked me or my wife either, which is understandable. It is what it is.” via TalkSPORT.

Do you know of any other stars who have had heat with Seth Rollins? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes