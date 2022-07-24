4 WWE Superstars who could return to face Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is in desperate need of challengers. Major babyfaces Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are injured while The Tribal Chief has already emerged victorious over almost everyone else currently active in the company.

This seemingly led to WWE reverting back to the method of pitting Brock Lesnar against The Head of the Table. However, with Vince McMahon retiring and change almost certainly coming, fans can expect to see some exciting bouts for Reigns moving forward. While some of them could be a direct result of the former chairman being gone, other returns may have already been in the works.

On this list, we will look at four superstars who could return to WWE to face Roman Reigns.

#4. Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men

The wrestling world was shocked when Braun Strowman was released from WWE in June 2021. Budget cuts saw the former Universal Champion leave the company with a heavy heart but he knew it was just business.

The Monster Among Men had huge matches against top superstars like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He could renew his rivalry with the latter after returning. Strowman's relations with the worldwide leader in sports entertainment are quite cordial and they might call him back for a shot against The Head of the Table.

Since his departure, Strowman has made a name for himself on the independent circuit. He recently teamed with EC3 to form the promotion Control Your Narrative. It seems like a “fight club” where superstars can test their skills while controlling their creative direction. If it flops, Strowman could always consider rejoining WWE.

#3. Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose)

The Lunatic Fringe

Jon Moxley left WWE in April 2019, citing that he was unhappy with the creative process and his on-screen booking. His breaking point stemmed from Vince McMahon, who apparently pitched him a nonsensical promo. Moxley criticized Vince for his decisions and it is no surprise that his autobiography “MOX” contains the same.

It may not be for a while, but the former Shield member could return to the company now that the ex-Chairman is not calling the shots for creative direction. Although Moxley is doing well in All Elite Wrestling, he has a much larger fanbase in WWE. He could be offered a more lucrative contract as compared to Tony Khan’s promotion. Kurt Angle also believes he will be back and will finally start getting the respect he deserves from the company.

The Lunatic Fringe returning to WWE to reignite The Shield is an exciting scenario. However, the natural babyface could be pitted against the current most popular heel Roman Reigns. The two met at Survivor Series 2015 where Roman Reigns defeated Dean Ambrose to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. The Fiend

Bray Wyatt had a fallout with Vince McMahon after being outspoken against his creative direction. It is rumored to be due to his storyline with Randy Orton involving WrestleMania 37. Following the incident, Wyatt was released in July 2020 as part of the budget cuts.

It was a bizarre decision as The Eater of Worlds was set on the path to reinventing himself with his Fiend gimmick. Speculation of his return is at an all-time high, ever since he mentioned Vince McMahon on Twitter before the ex-Chairman’s exit.

Roman Reigns defeated The Fiend at Payback 2020. The Tribal Chief became the Universal Champion following his triple threat bout, which also included Braun Strowman. The Fiend could possibly be set to return, according to the latest rumors. It would be quite an iconic event and he will be true to his words - The Fiend never forgets!

#1. The Rock vs Roman Reigns - iconic WWE bout

The Electrifying One

WrestleMania 39 could witness a dream match which has been rumored since 2020. The Rock versus Roman Reigns would be a charismatic thriller, one that will stick in the minds of fans for generations to come.

The 10-time world champion still has what it takes to beat The Head of The Table. He is also supposedly set to be present at WrestleMania next year. It is just a matter of whether his hectic Hollywood schedule comes in between the company's plans.

The Rock would be favorite to end Roman Reigns' 700+ days reign as the Undisputed Champion. The Great One achieved a similar feat when he ended CM Punk's 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

The battle of the cousins could be electrifying. The new creative head might capitalize on it more by making it an elongated feud till SummerSlam next year.

