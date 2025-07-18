4 WWE Superstars who Seth Rollins could hire to make sure CM Punk doesn't win at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is nearly here. The big-time premium live event is just about two weeks away. Several key matches have been confirmed, including Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Naomi and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes.

Unfortunately, a major star who will seemingly miss the show is Seth Rollins. The Visionary sustained an injury at Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, Mr. Money in the Bank is likely to miss the event and almost certainly won't cash in on a world title as many fans expected.

Instead, Gunther will put his coveted World Heavyweight Championship on the line against CM Punk. Punk won a Gauntlet Match on RAW this week that also featured Jey Uso, Penta, Bron Breakker, and LA Knight.

Despite being injured, Seth Rollins can still impact SummerSlam. Due to his longstanding feud with CM Punk, The Visionary might hire someone to prevent The Second City Saint from leaving with the title. This article will take a look at four stars whom Seth could hire to cost Punk the World Heavyweight Title match.

#4. Karrion Kross could take the next step on RAW

Karrion Kross is a powerhouse on WWE Monday Night RAW. While he is yet to hold gold on the main roster, The Herald of Doomsday is a former NXT Champion. He also previously led The Final Testament.

Recently, much of Kross' future was uncertain. There were no signs of him re-signing with WWE, and his screen time decreased. That has changed recently, as he is now regularly featured and even helped take out Sami Zayn. It looks like he and Scarlett are here to stay.

If he's sticking around, Kross might take the next step by taking out CM Punk. This would set up the biggest feud of Kross' career with The Second City Saint and serve as a major test. Can the powerful former champion hold his own against top-tier main eventers?

#3. Drew McIntyre hates CM Punk

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre is a veteran of the WWE ring. Excluding a brief time away from the company, McIntyre has been a key figure in the company dating back to the late 2000s. He is a multi-time world champion and a former Royal Rumble winner.

The Scottish Warrior has a huge match at WWE SummerSlam. He will team up with the controversial and obnoxious Logan Paul. The two will take on Randy Orton and music sensation Jelly Roll.

That doesn't necessarily mean McIntyre's focus is solely on that, though. He is well known to despise CM Punk. The two had a brutal feud that lasted nearly a year and culminated in a bloody Hell in a Cell match. If anyone besides Seth wanted to cost Punk the World Title, it might be Drew. In fact, it likely wouldn't take much for Rollins to convince McIntyre to get involved.

#2. Sami Zayn could prove Karrion Kross right and turn heel

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn is a beloved babyface on WWE RAW. He is a former WrestleMania headliner and a multi-time champion. Despite that, he is yet to win a world title.

The Underdog From The Underground is currently away from WWE. After a brutal attack by Karrion Kross with a pipe, Sami was destroyed by Bron Breakker. His ribs are clearly in a disastrous state and he needs to heal up. With that being said, an appearance at SummerSlam might still be possible.

For months now, Kross has been saying Sami Zayn will never get ahead unless he goes to the dark side. He insists that side is inside Sami. Zayn could prove him right by being hired by Rollins and costing Punk the gold at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

#1. Brock Lesnar could finally return after two years away from WWE

Brock Lesnar is a legend. He is a multiple-time world champion in WWE, a former UFC Champion, and he was a serious competitor in amateur wrestling. When it comes to combat sports, both legitimate and entertainment, nobody has quite been like Brock.

With that being said, The Beast has been absent for quite a while now. His last appearance for WWE was at SummerSlam 2023. He lost to Cody Rhodes in that bout and hasn't been seen since.

Since Paul Heyman mentioned a Plan B and Rollins is now injured, there's a possibility they've reached out to Brock Lesnar. The Beast could appear and attack Punk as a favor to his longtime advocate and might even join Rollins' stable.

