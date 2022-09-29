Major faction to break up, former rivals united - 4 WWE Superstars who could team up with Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is one of the most entertaining superstars in WWE and professional wrestling. He has an abundance of charisma and can talk better than almost anybody in the industry. Zayn is also incredibly talented in the ring.

Over the past few months, he's taken on the role of the "Honorary Uce" for The Bloodline. While the gimmick is played for laughs, fans are gradually getting behind the Canadian superstar. Even as a villain, he's just too likable to despise for very long.

Of course, many fans believe Sami Zayn is being used by Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Others are under the belief that he's the one manipulating them. Regardless, the prevailing theory is that he won't remain with The Bloodline for the long term.

Whether Sami remains part of the stable or not, there are several wrestlers he could logically team up with to challenge for tag team gold. Some are even family to the current Unified Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

Below are four WWE Superstars who could team up with Sami Zayn.

#4. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens need tag team gold in WWE

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a lot of history together. If you've only followed their time together on the main roster, you've likely seen a lot of drama unfold. That doesn't even include their time together on NXT, where they battled over the brand's championship.

Yet their time together dates back far further than that. Under the names Kevin Steen and El Generico, the two teamed up and battled all over the independent scene, most notably for Ring of Honor. Even before that, the two wrestled as far back as 2003 when Sami wrestled as Stevie McFly.

While the two have had an on-and-off relationship for nearly two decades, they are yet to capture tag team gold together in WWE. If Sami Zayn is kicked out of The Bloodline, he could potentially reunite with his former best friend.

#3. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn seem to be getting along well already

Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn

Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso and Reigns' cousin, hasn't been a part of the main roster for very long, but he immediately made a splash. He debuted at WWE Clash at the Castle by helping Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre in Wales.

Since his surprise main roster debut, Sikoa has officially been added to The Bloodline faction and the WWE SmackDown. He captured the NXT North American Championship, had a competitive main event match with Drew McIntyre, and defeated Madcap Moss on the blue brand. Most interestingly, however, is that he has seemingly formed a bond with Sami Zayn.

Just as Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso get along, the same could be said for him and Sikoa. They're even set to team up against Ricochet and Moss on this week's WWE SmackDown.

If the pairing goes well, they may go on to team up more regularly. Could he and Sami challenge his own brothers for tag team gold?

#2. Drew McIntyre could team up with Sami if he's kicked out of The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn are far from strangers to one another. In the past year, the two talented superstars have had half-a-dozen singles matches on WWE SmackDown against each other. This includes a cage match and a lumberjack bout.

Of all the matches, The Scottish Warrior has won every single one. Despite the constant losses, Sami ultimately came back to take another beating. As annoying as it may be, his persistence is admirable.

If the time comes when Sami Zayn is excommunicated from The Bloodline, he can reach out to McIntyre for support. While Drew might not like the mischievous Sami, he despises The Bloodline. The former WWE Champion would likely jump at the chance to fight Roman Reigns and his family again, even if it meant teaming up with Zayn.

#1. He could team up with his Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns is typically reserved unless provoked. He'll let his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, do his talking for him. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn doesn't ever shut up. Their conflicting personalities should, in theory, keep them apart.

If the two were to interact somehow, it'd likely be confrontational due to how dramatically different they appear to be. Yet, for whatever reason, magic happens they the pair are on television together. Whether they have segments backstage or in the ring, fans are hooked when the two stars share TV time.

There are many intriguing reasons for Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn to team up in WWE, but the most compelling reason is Jey Uso. The Tribal Chief's right-hand man cannot stand Sami, which makes Roman favoring him even more enjoyable.

While Roman is likely just using Sami for now, the two teaming up to challenge The Usos for tag team gold could make for highly compelling television.

Whether the "Honorary Uce" remains part of The Bloodline or not, there are many superstars he could team with to chase tag team gold. His storyline with The Bloodline is one of the most intriguing plots in professional wrestling today. How will it end? For now, all fans can do is wait and see.

