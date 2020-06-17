4 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon personally fired and 4 he hired

Vince McMahon has to make tough decisions as WWE Chairman.

Many established Superstars have received bad news from Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon fired Daniel Bryan in 2010

On-screen, Vince McMahon’s over-the-top heel character has fired several WWE Superstars over the last two decades, but did you know that he sometimes has the responsibility of personally firing people in real life?

In 2020, for example, over 20 Superstars were fired by WWE as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of them have confirmed that they were informed of their release by WWE's Senior Director of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano.

However, in previous years, there have been plenty of stories from Superstars who have revealed that they were given the unfortunate news about their WWE futures by Vince McMahon himself – and some were even hired by the WWE Chairman after meeting him in his office in Stamford, Connecticut.

In this article, let’s take a look at four WWE Superstars who were personally fired by Vince McMahon and four that he hired.

#8 Vince McMahon fired Big Cass

Big Cass received the biggest push of his WWE career after he recovered from an ACL injury and moved to SmackDown after WrestleMania 34. Unfortunately, just two months later, the 7-footer was fired by Vince McMahon due to a series of mistakes that he made following his return.

Speaking on Booker T’s Heated Conversations podcast in September 2018, Big Cass said he “made too many mistakes in a short period of time” and, if he was in charge of WWE, he would have made the same decision as Vince McMahon.

“I definitely would have fired myself. If I was in Vince McMahon’s position, I would have fired myself for sure, one-hundred percent.”

Big Cass mentioned in a July 2019 interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin that he had a 40-minute meeting with Vince McMahon on the day that his WWE firing was confirmed.

He also acknowledged that he made a “big mistake” when he went against Vince McMahon’s orders by going off-script in a SmackDown segment with a Daniel Bryan impersonator.

"It was the dumbest f***ing thing I ever did. So f***ing stupid. It was a mistake. And I knew it the second I came back. You know, I looked at the crowd and people were not reacting how I wanted them to. It was very stupid. I shouldn't have done it."

Big Cass spoke openly about his battles with alcoholism and depression during the interview, which you can watch here.

