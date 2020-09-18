4 WWE Superstars WALTER wants to face and 3 who want to face him

WWE has regularly pushed the bigger men in the company, and WALTER is one man who had a good reputation even before joining the WWE.

WALTER is a massive wrestler who managed to defeat Pete Dunne for the NXT United Kingdom Championship in April 2019, and he has held the title for well over 500 days now.

While he’s had some great contests in NXT UK, there are several WWE Superstars against whom The Ring General wants to compete against in the ring.

Several top WWE Superstars are also keen on competing against WALTER, and we could witness this in the coming years.

Check out some cross-brand matches in WWE that need to happen in our video below:

WWE is always looking to provide fans with the best entertainment, and we will look at the 4 WWE Superstars WALTER wants to compete against in WWE and 2 Superstars who want to face him.

#6 WALTER wants to face Daniel Bryan and Braun Strowman

Advertisement

The Monster Among Men is on The Ring General's list

WALTER is currently ruling WWE NXT UK, but that doesn’t mean he can’t face the other WWE Superstars competing on different brands. WALTER made his way to the 2019 Survivor Series as a member of Team NXT, but he failed to make an impact in the match.

Sport Bible caught up with WALTER earlier this year and asked The Ring General who he’d like to face from WWE RAW or SmackDown one-on-one. WALTER picked Daniel Bryan and Braun Strowman as two of the men he would like to face.

“Yeah, of course. There are a bunch of people I really look up to and I like what they do in the ring. Daniel Bryan is one of them, for sure. And then I'm a big fan of The Revival, too. And personally for my own amusement.

"I've always felt the idea of having a contest with Braun Strowman could be very interesting [laughs].”

Bryan is an incredible worker in the ring who has put up top performances against big men such as Brock Lesnar and Kane, Strowman is someone who can match the size and power of The Ring General.

Both these pairings can be termed as dream matches, and WWE could work towards booking these clashes in the future.