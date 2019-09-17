4 WWE Superstars who could help Roman Reigns against the reunited Bludgeon Brothers

Divesh Merani

Harper is back.

At Clash Of Champions, Luke Harper returned to the WWE and helped Erick Rowan pick up a huge win over Roman Reigns. Aside from a match against Dominik Dijakovic during WrestleMania weekend, as well as an appearance in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Harper has been absent from WWE programming for over a year. But now, here he is, making a huge impact and reuniting with his multiple-time tag team partner.

So after weeks of fans clamoring for Luke Harper to be involved in the Roman Reigns "Whodunnit" angle, here he is. These two are set to wreak havoc on SmackDown Live, if they do stay there following the WWE Draft in October. However, they have made an enemy out of the Big Dog and this Big Dog is not going to lie down for long. Reigns will fight back against Harper and Rowan, but he will need some help if he is to take on the two bearded monsters.

Here are four WWE Superstars who could come to Roman Reigns' aid in his feud with Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

#4 The Undertaker

These two have teamed together before.

The Undertaker has already helped Roman Reigns out once this year, to take care of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. It is evident that the two share a healthy respect for one another, having faced each other in the main event of WrestleMania 33.

The Deadman has made quite a few appearances on WWE TV this year and will likely make a few more, possibly to build towards whatever match he will have at the next Saudi Arabia show.

There is an outside chance that 'Taker and Reigns will join forces again to face Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. The 7-time world champion does have a history with Harper and Rowan, feuding with the Wyatt Family in the fall of 2015.

The 'Graveyard Dogs' could work together again and feud with the Bludgeon Brothers through the fall. The Undertaker making more appearances on SmackDown would also serve to make Fox happy, so that would be an added bonus.

