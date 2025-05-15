4 WWE title matches Triple H can book for Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event was once one of the most popular programs on television. The show went around decades ago but returned for a brief revival in the 2000s.

As of last year, however, the show has once again been revived. So far, there have been two Saturday Night's Main Event programs and a third is set to take place on Saturday, May 24, live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

So far, the show just has two matches officially booked. Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther, plus CM Punk and Sami Zayn will battle Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match. Beyond these two bouts, a few other matches will likely also be booked.

This probably includes more title matches. This article will take a look at a handful of championship bouts that Triple H could book for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event special, including three different world title matches.

Below are four WWE title matches Triple H can book for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4. Fraxiom arguably earned a tag title opportunity

Fraxiom is a tag team made up of Axiom and Nathan Frazer. They're also the hottest new team on SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Street Profits are Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. The two are the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.

The two amazing teams went head-to-head on Friday Night SmackDown this past week. While the WWE Tag Team Titles weren't on the line, Fraxiom still shocked the WWE Universe by pinning the reigning champions.

Given that Fraxiom defeated The Street Profits, Triple H would be wise to book these two teams to clash again, but this time with gold on the line. Not only does it make sense from a story perspective, but the match would be incredible. The Game can't go wrong with this one.

#3. Tiffany Stratton could defend the WWE Women's Title against Nia Jax

Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion. She won the belt by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year. She is also a former NXT Women's Champion. Despite being young, Tiffany has had a lot of success already.

Meanwhile, Nia Jax is a former WWE Women's Champion, RAW Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion. She also won the Queen of the Ring this year. Jax defeated Jade Cargill on SmackDown, which should earn her a title opportunity soon.

Given that Tiffany vs. Nia never had a definitive conclusion earlier this year, it makes sense for Triple H to book them together again. Now that Jax has defeated Cargill, it is also logical for the two to clash over the world title. The match being booked for Saturday Night's Main Event just makes sense.

#2. John Cena vs. R-Truth is rumored for the show

John Cena is one of the greatest of all time. He is a 17-time world champion and the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. He is also retiring later this year, capping off a 23+ year main roster career.

R-Truth has spent years claiming he is John Cena's biggest fan. The charismatic rapper appeared in the main event of Backlash and accidentally cost Randy Orton the win. He then later received an Attitude Adjustment through a table by John Cena during the press conference.

There have been rumors that Cena and Truth will clash soon. Saturday Night's Main Event could be the perfect place for this match to happen. The show has already sold a lot of tickets, so a relatively unimportant title match won't need to draw fans. Instead, it'll just be a fun match for fans who have seen Truth talk about Cena for years.

#1. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY could clash again

Expand Tweet

IYO SKY is the Women's World Champion, but she has done a lot before this latest reign. She is a former Money in the Bank briefcase holder, a former WWE Women's Champion, and she's a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Rhea Ripley is the woman SKY defeated to win the Women's World Championship. While the two are relatively friendly, it is clear that The Eradicator wants the title she considers hers back in her possession. In fact, she was even seen staring at the gold on Monday Night RAW following the two defeating Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

With that in mind, Triple H could book a world title match between the two at Saturday Night's Main Event. Rhea would have a chance to show she can finally pin IYO, meanwhile, SKY could turn away Ripley as a challenger once and for all if she stands tall.

