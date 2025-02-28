40-year-old WWE star to be forced to miss WrestleMania 41 after suffering a serious injury? Exploring the possibility

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is less than 24 hours away, and the event is set to feature some exciting matches. One encounter that is expected to be very brutal is Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, which will be fought as an Unsanctioned match.

Kevin Owens injured Sami Zayn following his former best friend's match with CM Punk on WWE RAW earlier this month. He could not finish the job despite The Underdog from the Underground suffering spinal compression and extreme nerve damage.

It is possible that The Prizefighter crosses the line at Elimination Chamber tomorrow to force Zayn out with an injury. This could lead to the former Intercontinental Champion missing WrestleMania 41 while Owens deals with another one of his rivals, who is expected to return soon.

The name set to return soon is Randy Orton, who will reportedly be back in WWE ahead of WrestleMania. The Viper has been out of action since November due to an attack by Kevin Owens.

The two men were supposed to face off at WWE Crown Jewel last year, but the match did not happen due to a wild brawl erupting between them prior to the match. It could finally happen at the Show of Shows in April after Orton returns for revenge.

WWE has a stacked roster, so Triple H may give other talents a chance to shine at WrestleMania while Sami Zayn is on the sidelines. The 40-year-old veteran headlined night one of the Showcase of the Immortals in 2023 and ended Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign at the event last year.

Sami Zayn felt a different effect on his spine after Kevin Owens' attack on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' friendship has been like a rollercoaster. Last year, they were fighting side-by-side, and this year, The Prizefighter is at odds with The Underdog from the Underground due to the latter's reunion with The Bloodline.

The Package Piledriver is a brutal move, and Owens only uses it when he wants to injure people. That was likely his intention for his former best friend, too.

Speaking to FN Barn Burner, Sami Zayn revealed how it felt to be on the receiving end of the move earlier this month.

"Yeah, different ball game. I felt things in my spine that I'd never felt taking that move. And, you know, I used to take that move a lot in my early 20s. My entire 20s actually was just me taking that move pretty much. Felt very different at 40, no question."

Another Package Piledriver may be incoming for Zayn soon, which may force him out of action indefinitely. It may happen in front of his family this time as WWE Elimination Chamber will take place in Canada.

