40-year-old WWE Superstar to confront John Cena on Grayson Waller Effect next week? Hint it's not Cody Rhodes

John Cena recently competed in his first-ever match in India at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. The Cenation Leader received a thunderous ovation from the Indian crowd as he scored a victory in a tag team match alongside Seth Rollins against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Moreover, on the recent edition of SmackDown, the company announced plans for the Cenation Leader for the upcoming week, as he will be part of the Grayson Waller Effect.

However, the 16-time World Champion may face a surprise confrontation from LA Knight on the show. This possibility arises after the recent edition of the blue brand, where Waller announced John Cena's appearance on his show during Knight's match against Theory.

Furthermore, the company also seems to hint at the potential pairing of Theory and Waller on the show.

The possible scenario that could unfold next week may involve Knight confronting the Cenation Leader during the Grayson Waller Effect. This could potentially lead to the company pairing The Megastar and Cena for a future tag team clash against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Even this could initiate a singles feud between LA Knight and John Cena, which will help elevate Knight to a whole new level. There are also reports about The Megastar potentially receiving a massive push in WWE, which generated a wave of happiness among fans.

However, as of right now, the Stamford-based promotion has already announced an anticipated rematch between The Miz and LA Knight for next week. This bout was announced by Adam Pearce backstage when The Megastar confronted him and demanded a rematch against the A-Lister.

What happened between LA Knight and John Cena at Payback 2023

Both John Cena and LA Knight were involved in several heated face-offs at Payback 2023. This occurred during the match between Knight and The Miz, where the Cenation Leader served as the special guest referee.

While in the role of special guest referee, Cena was focused on executing his duties correctly, which sometimes resulted in him pulling out or intervening when Knight was attacking Miz.

This led to Knight confronting Cena multiple times, and even The Megastar warned the Cenation Leader to knock him out of the ring. However, the match ended with a victory for the SmackDown star, and after the bout, the 16-time World Champion and former IMPACT Wrestling star shared a moment on the entrance ramp.

The Cenation Leader raised Knight's hand in the ring, creating what seemed like a torch-passing moment between the two.

It will be interesting to see how the company will book the Cenation Leader upon his comeback to the blue brand next week. A potential feud or partnership with LA Knight will surely create anticipation among fans, as The Megastar is also becoming a fan favorite.