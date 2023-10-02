43-year-old WWE legend to return and replace Edge following his AEW debut? Exploring the possibility

It actually happened. Edge has left WWE 25 years after he first wrestled in the promotion. Adam Copeland, as he is now called in the ring, debuted in All Elite Wrestling at the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Many believed Edge would be a WWE Superstar for life, but that isn't the case. The Rated-R Superstar leaves a massive void in the roster, having wrestled some of the most high-profile matches in the past three years.

Edge's star power may need to be replaced, even if he only wrestled semi-frequently on RAW and SmackDown this year. WWE needs to bring in a legendary superstar who can still deliver dream matches with a variety of opponents—someone who seemingly has limited time left in the ring.

Randy Orton can fill that void. His return might be imminent after being spotted by fans at the Performance Center. The Viper hasn't been seen since May 2022, when back issues forced him to go on hiatus.

How can Randy Orton become like Edge following his likely WWE return

Like his former tag team partner, Randy Orton will be returning from a potentially career-ending injury. He's likely to receive a pop that rivals the one Edge got when he returned in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match, but that's not where the similarities end.

Orton can have a similar three-year run, eventually turning more and more into a part-timer. He still has a lot of exciting matches waiting for him, including against Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief. The two were supposed to wrestle at SummerSlam 2022, but The Viper's injury turned out worse than expected.

Feuds against Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day may also offer intrigue, as Randy Orton ticks off several boxes before retiring. The 14-time world champion can play various roles, from a veteran babyface to an evil heel. It will be interesting to see which one of Rated RKO has the better final run in WWE.

