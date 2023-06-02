44-year-old ex-WWE star should reunite with former partner for one last run at the Tag Team Championships

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained their tag titles against WWE's top star Roman Reigns, and the latter's cousin Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. However, the champions still have a major problem - a lack of depth in the tag team division.

After making a one-off appearance at Backlash in Puerto Rico last month, ex-WWE star Carlito did not rule out a return to the global juggernaut company in some capacity down the line.

Ahead of Friday Night SmackDown tonight, Carlito is again trending on the rumor mill about resurfacing on WWE TV. If he does, it'd be best for the Latino star to reunite with his former tag team partner, Chris Masters.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists NXT's McKenzie Mitchell is at today's Smackdown taping. No word yet what her role at the taping, if any, will be



Carlito was spotted in Orlando yesterday. It was said that he was in town for WWE, but it’s not confirmed in what capacity.



- PWInsider NXT's McKenzie Mitchell is at today's Smackdown taping. No word yet what her role at the taping, if any, will beCarlito was spotted in Orlando yesterday. It was said that he was in town for WWE, but it’s not confirmed in what capacity. - PWInsider https://t.co/GfStUJ3PTs

While the former United States Champion would work immensely well as a babyface against the current holder of the belt, Austin Theory, Carlito has more often worked as a heel superstar.

Chris Masters had also expressed interest in returning under Triple H's regime earlier this year. The two stars could formulate a reason for a return to chase tag team gold. They will be the perfect foil for Owens and Zayn as we head into the summer.

For those unaware, the duo were an incredibly over tag team in the mid-2000s. Their most notable performance was inside the Elimination Chamber at New Year's Revolution 2006. You can read more about that, and Chris Masters' heartfelt message for his former tag team partner as the latter received a monster pop in Puerto Rico, here.

Carlito's next confirmed match is against another ex-WWE star

Matt Cardona has also teased his return to the global juggernaut company aplenty in recent times. Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Carlito would be Cardona's next opponent. The latter was recently crowned House of Glory Heavyweight Champion and will defend the title in the upcoming contest.

WWE should bring back Carlito and Chris Masters, as they are a great fit both in the current tag division as well as the US and IC title scene. Unlike how it used to be, the mid-card championships are invaluable today, sometimes rivaling the world titles.

The two veterans could instantly bring gravitas to the current roster with their experience and talent.

What are your thoughts on Carlito, Chris Masters, and even Matt Cardona potentially returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes