45-year-old female WWE star to side with The Rock against Roman Reigns? Exploring why it's not Ava

The Rock has decided to set his sights on Roman Reigns this year, but the former might be at a disadvantage. Although The Bloodline has imploded, The Tribal Chief still has Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman by his side. Still, The Great One also has other family members he could call.

The Rock recently returned to RAW Day 1, where he got physical with Jinder Mahal. At the end of the segment, The Great One asked fans if he should sit at The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns' spot. This could hint at a possible clash between the two soon, but The Brahma Bull may have to factor in The Bloodline. Fortunately for him, he may already have the enforcement.

As many may know, The Rock has a daughter named Ava, who is currently featured in NXT. However, she is being presented with an authority role. With this in mind, it's unlikely that she would get involved with her father and The Bloodline's business. However, one Anoa'i who is involved with both parties is Tamina Snuka.

Dwayne Johnson has always been open about his close relationship with his family, but more importantly, with Tamina. He was with the 45-year-old when she got divorced and the other lows of her life. He even bought her a house a couple of years ago to showcase his appreciation for her.

Tamina hasn't been on television for a while but still plays a vital role backstage, especially with her family. Since she has been off television for a while, pairing with Dwayne could be a personal way to bring her back.

It's also no secret that this year could be The Rock's final wrestling match due to his age, inactivity, and other business ventures. It has been suggested before that Tamina has possibly hung up her boots. If she sides with her cousin, they could retire together.

Is Tamina Snuka on board in The Rock vs. Roman Reigns?

Tamina debuted with The Usos in 2010

A match between The Great One and The Tribal Chief is a dream match many fans have been waiting for. Despite Tamina's close relationship with them, she is also looking forward to their face-off.

While on the TV Insider, the former Women's Tag Team Champion stated that she wanted to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns since it is "something special." She even hinted that a part of her wants to join in their verbal exchanges.

When was Tamina Snuka's latest match in WWE?

Tamina Snuka was last seen in action on the February 27, 2023, episode of Main Event, wherein Michin defeated her in a little over five-minute match. Still, it's possible that she would be backstage to support her family.

It remains to be seen if The Brahma Bull will have somebody on his side once he comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns.

