45-year-old former WWE Champion needs to surprisingly turn heel to ruin Edge's potential retirement

Edge is scheduled to battle a 45-year-old superstar for the first time in his career this Friday night on WWE SmackDown, but he could be walking into a trap.

A very wholesome segment took place on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. The five-time Intercontinental Champion made a surprise appearance and noted that WWE will be celebrating his 25 years in the company when the blue brand comes to Toronto this Friday night.

The Rated-R Superstar then issued a challenge to Sheamus and noted that he has never faced him before. The Brawling Brutes made their way to the ring and Sheamus accepted the challenge. They showed each other respect during the promo, but The Celtic Warrior did send a warning at the end of it.

The seven-time World Heavyweight Champion is likely looking forward to this match as a friendly competition against his old friend Sheamus. However, Sheamus has been struggling lately and has fallen out of consideration for the main event scene.

At his best, Sheamus is a vicious heel that strikes fear into the rest of the locker room. The Celtic Warrior could brutally attack the Hall of Famer if he comes up short this Friday on SmackDown and begin a rivalry between the two veterans heading into Payback next month.

There are rumors that Edge could retire on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Edge announced after an episode of WWE RAW in Toronto that he plans to retire the next time the promotion comes to his hometown.

This Friday's edition of SmackDown will take place in Toronto, and many are wondering if he will be hanging up his boots for good after his bout against Sheamus. He previously was forced to retire due to a neck injury but returned to the squared circle after nine years away.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Edge announced his plans to retire last year when the company returned to Toronto. Meltzer added that the veteran's trainer, Ron Hutchinson, has said that this is most likely the legend's final match on SmackDown.

If Friday is Edge's last match, what an incredible career he has had. However, the veteran looks like he still has a lot left in the tank if he wanted to continue. It will be fascinating to see what happens when the two stars finally battle for the first time on WWE SmackDown.

