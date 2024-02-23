45-year-old WWE superstar to cost Drew McIntyre the 2024 Elimination Chamber Match? Exploring the chances

Drew McIntyre is one of the favorites to win this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. However, his Road to WrestleMania 40 could end in a nightmare as a 45-year-old superstar could squash his moment this Saturday.

The name in question is McIntyre's arch-nemesis, CM Punk. Ever since Punk was injured, the Scottish Warrior has been constantly taking shots at him. He left no stone unturned to mock the Straight Edge Superstar on WWE television and social media. There's a good possibility that Drew McIntyre could face his karma at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

CM Punk could make a surprise appearance at the premium live event and cost him his Chamber match. The prospect of it happening is quite good, as the 38-year-old has been taking credit for shattering Punk's WrestleMania XL dreams. Therefore, the latter could do the same by taking away McIntyre's opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Not only will it add layers to the ongoing rivalry between the two superstars, but it could also pave the way for a long-term feud. Triple H's era as the creative head has seen some of the finest storytelling, and this could potentially prove to be one of those. Besides, WWE could have decided on a different opponent for Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows.

Currently, The Scottish Psychopath is the favorite to win this Saturday, as he has been on a conquest to reclaim his rightful spot. However, CM Punk could prove to be Drew McIntyre's biggest nightmare at the Elimination Chamber.

Is Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk happening at SummerSlam 2024?

CM Punk is out of action after suffering a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Following the unfortunate incident, he underwent immediate surgery and is currently in the recovery process. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre has been constantly taking shots at The Best In The World.

Despite being involved in a different storyline, the Scottish Warrior has been taking potshots at Punk during his promos. Therefore, there has been speculation that this could be the build-up to a potential match between the two superstars at this year's SummerSlam.

However, WWE has no such plans at the moment, as CM Punk's recovery could take a long time. Therefore, the possibility of their showdown at The Biggest Party of the Summer is low. Nonetheless, they are destined to feud once the Second City Saint returns to in-ring action.

Will CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre the Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday? Share your views in the comments section below.