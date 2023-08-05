47-year-old star to cost Drew McIntyre the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam? Unfinished story analyzed 

One of the most anticipated premium live events of the year, WWE SummerSlam 2023, is only a day away. Drew McIntyre is all set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at the show.

McIntyre returned to the company at Money in the Bank 2023 and confronted Gunther, setting up a match for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. The bout is expected to be a hard-hitting battle and could result in a new champion.

While Drew certainly has a high chance of winning, a former rival may confront him to start a program. This former rival is none other than Bobby Roode. The two stars had a great rivalry over the NXT Championship in 2017, where The Scottish Warrior defeated Bobby Roode to become the new NXT Champion.

The two had another battle in 2020 when Roode answered McIntyre's WWE Championship open challenge in a losing effort. The Glorious One has failed to defeat McIntyre on multiple occasions and could blame his former rival for not being as successful as he could have been.

Also, it was recently reported that Bobby Roode is in Detroit ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer. If that is true, he could return to television and cost Drew McIntyre the Intercontinental Championship to rekindle the rivalry.

Drew McIntyre might have someone he wants to face after WWE SummerSlam 2023

The Scottish Warrior recently engaged in an interview on Under the Ring where he discussed several topics ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023. He was asked about facing Cody Rhodes, to which he replied by acknowledging how the two have similar careers and stating he wants to battle The American Nightmare, but only when the time is right.

"We were the Tag Team Champions when we were both about 24, The Dashing Ones – a lot of people forget that," McIntyre said. "Similar journeys. We've got The Dashing Ones thing, and there's lots of other story elements and things that weren't even on TV that could be touched upon. That's a money story down the line when the time is right. I don't wanna even think about touching that until the time is right, but it'll be a big deal when it happens." [13:16 – 13:41]

Cody Rhodes could be a great challenger to Drew McIntyre if the latter wins the Intercontinental Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The two have a history together and will certainly deliver a memorable rivalry when it happens.

