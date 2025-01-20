5 Backstage stories about Brock Lesnar you may not remember

Brock Lesnar has been a top name in the wrestling industry for over two decades. Many WWE fans hope to see The Beast Incarnate return to the ring soon.

While Lesnar had an outstanding partnership with Paul Heyman on-screen, he also enjoyed a great friendship with Heyman behind the scenes. It’s public knowledge that the two men have been close to each other for several years.

Many WWE fans also know that Brock Lesnar wanted to work with R-Truth a bit longer after the two stars had a comedic segment. It could have led to a lot for the stars and the company.

However, there are still some little-known stories about The Beast Incarnate or those that many fans don’t remember.

Check out five such backstage stories about former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

#5. CM Punk is a friend of his former rival

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar fought in a match at WWE SummerSlam 2013 that ended in disqualification. The two superstars worked in the company together for some time.

Surprisingly, both the controversial stars supposedly enjoyed a good friendship backstage. The Beast Incarnate reached out to Punk when the latter decided to transition to MMA.

"I don’t want to ruin his image. I think he’s a f—in’ sweetheart. This is a guy, when I got into MMA and I left wrestling, he was texting me, 'Hey, if you need any help.' I’m always kind of a standoffish guy. It’s hard to open up and trust people in the pro wrestling world. But he was never anything but a real sweetheart. It was a pleasure to work with him. He’s just a great guy, I think,” Punk revealed.

The idea that CM Punk and Brock Lesnar are good friends behind the scenes may come as a surprise to many WWE fans.

#4. Kurt Angle beat him in a real fight

WWE fans got to enjoy many top matches between Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar on the big stage. Both men showcased what made them the cream of the pro wrestling industry.

The boys in the locker room often wanted to know who would win in a real-life fight between them. It prompted them to have a real amateur wrestling match backstage. The result saw Angle defeat The Beast Incarnate to prove why he was an Olympic Gold Medalist.

Gerald Brisco was backstage for the real fight and recalled how things went down between the two beasts:

"Kurt goes to lock after him and like lightning, Kurt is down on that low single leg. Brock is stunned and he stumbles back into the ropes. Saved him from a takedown right because he grabbed the ropes. Kurt's got to break. So he breaks and no sooner than they're back in the corner, Kurt double legs him so quick and so fast, that Brock didn't have time to take a breath. Brock is down. BAM. Okay, takedown."

While many see Brock Lesnar as the most threatening man in the wrestling business, it’s clear that Kurt Angle had an edge over the former Universal Champion.

#3. Brock Lesnar almost got into a fight with a member of Tyson Fury’s team

The Beast Incarnate isn’t designed to back down from a fight. At Crown Jewel 2019, Brock Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez for the WWE Championship.

Braun Strowman faced Tyson Fury in a match on the same night. Backstage, Fury’s long-time friend Tim Allcock reportedly had an altercation with Lesnar.

Kugan Cassius, the host of the YouTube boxing channel iFL TV, was among the group that made the trip to Saudi Arabia for the premium live event. He talked to Tommy Fury about what went down behind the scenes:

"Brock Lesnar, according to Tim, said to him, ‘What are you looking at?’ and he went, ‘What do you mean what am I looking at? What, do you want a fight or something? Come on, then.’ And then there was a complaint made about Tim over that comment, but Tim was saying, ‘I was ready.’"

Tyson Fury had teased facing Brock Lesnar in a WWE match someday. However, it’s more likely that he will face Drew McIntyre if he returns to the squared circle.

#2. Wee Man felt the impact of a bodyslam from The Beast Incarnate

Ahead of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar was filmed at a St. Louis restaurant bodyslamming Jackass star Jason "Wee Man" Acuna through a table on January 28.

His actions shattered several glasses and was a spot that only a few know about. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar talked about the incident, saying that it was not staged and turned out to be a lot of fun.

"That was not staged at all. I flew into town before the Royal Rumble, I got a private room and I come walking through the restaurant at the hotel and I just scurry through people," he said. "I'm walking out and Wee Man stands up and peacocks me a little bit. I just picked him up and was like, 'I'm going to put you down right there.' None of it was promo or staged. It just turned out to be fun and good for business." [H/T - Fightful]

The Jackass crew seems to have had some interesting run-ins and rivalries with WWE Superstars. This one made it to the list.

#1. Brock Lesnar misses Eddie Guerrero

WWE legend Eddie Guerrero won his first WWE Championship after defeating Brock Lesnar at the 2004 No Way Out PLE. The two men enjoyed some good matches against each other that became a treat for fans.

Eddie tragically passed away on November 13, 2005, aged just 38. His wife, Vickie Guerrero, opened up about how Brock Lesnar still misses his former rival.

"I talk to Brock [Lesnar], he loved Eddie," Vickie revealed. "[Brock] will just hug me and say, 'I still miss Eddie every day,' and that's something really special when I see Brock every now and then."

Eddie Guerrero's flawless wrestling style and fun antics in the ring were a treat for fans. It's heartwarming that someone as serious as The Beast Incarnate misses all that about the late superstar.

