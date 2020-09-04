5 Backstage stories about Roman Reigns you might not know

As WWE enters a fascinating fourth quarter, one Superstar is the talk of the town. Roman Reigns has made headlines since his shocking return to the company at SummerSlam. The current WWE Universal Champion made is already making an impact as a heel with Paul Heyman by his side.

This is a very exciting direction for Reigns, who has always been a polarizing figure among the WWE fans. There have been some instances where the Big Dog has been universally cheered though. That being said, he is one of the most interesting stars currently on the roster.

A lot has been said about his character and status as a leader in the locker room. Pretty much all of his peers have tremendous respect for him. Roman Reigns is a talented wrestler and undoubtedly the biggest star in WWE right now. His second Universal title reign is filled with the potential to be great.

There have been quite a few backstage stories about Roman Reigns outside the ring during his time with WWE. These anecdote range from moments prior to his debut to recent events. Here are five of them you might not know.

#5. Roman Reigns has wanted to turn heel for a while

This new direction for Roman Reigns has a lot of promise as WWE fans have been clamoring for him to turn heel for years. However, it just wasn't the fans who wanted "The Big Dog" to go rogue. According to Dave Meltzer on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Reigns has wanted to change his character, as well.

Meltzer stated that the heel turn was planned for "longer than most people might think' and it's something that Roman Reigns personally wanted to do "for some time". Over the years, the reception to his character has been all over the place. Despite some obvious moments, Reigns was generally booed by the majority of the audience.

Advertisement

While the move to pair him with Paul Heyman seems like a no-brainer, nobody actually believed that WWE would make such a bold booking decision. It likely came to be due to Brock Lesnar's absence, as a means to use Heyman while he is on contract as an on-screen character.

Now that WWE has pulled the trigger, expect a long Universal title reign for Roman Reigns with Heyman's touch on it. He usually has creative influence on the wrestlers he works with on TV.