5 greatest Brock Lesnar face-offs building up to big matches

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant superstars to ever set foot in WWE. Any match he is booked in comes with a big fight feel. This is not only because of his unique MMA-like in-ring style but also the larger-than-life confrontations during the buildups to big matches.

Whenever The Beast comes to brawl, nobody in the ringside area is safe. However, even when he only comes to talk, everybody is left on the edge of their seat.

Over the years, WWE has mastered the art of cultivating intrigue in Lesnar's matches, be it through a split-screen interview, weigh-in, or an all-out brawl.

Whether Paul Heyman is throwing verbal zingers or the entire locker room is attempting to separate The Beast from his latest victim, it is always a spectacle. These destructive extravaganzas of violence are sometimes so well done that they seem better than the match itself.

On that note, here are five of Brock Lesnar's best confrontations in the buildup to his big matches:

#5: Brock Lesnar meets Roman Reigns one-on-one for the first time on the road to WrestleMania 31 (RAW, January 26, 2015)

Paul Heyman

2015

THE ROAD TO @WRESTLEMANIA TAKES MANY TURNS ...

2015 THE ROAD TO @WRESTLEMANIA TAKES MANY TURNS ... but if u couldn't tell from DAY ONE the mutual respect/ admiration @WWERomanReigns and I have for each other, u weren't paying attention ... and we're headed 2 yet another main event of (dramatic pause) WRESTLEMANIA!

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns share an epic history. The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate have faced off multiple times over the past six years in virtually every dynamic there is, and to this day, still have the most captivating rivalry in the industry.

The two Heyman guys first met one-on-one in the build-up to WrestleMania 31. The night after Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble, he sat down for an interview with Heyman and Lesnar. All three men were at their best on the mic, setting the stage for an epic battle at the show of shows.

It contained uncanny foreshadowing of their current personas and made Reigns feel like a big deal and on the same level as the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

