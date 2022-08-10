5 best current WWE entrance themes

A WWE Superstar's presentation is a big part of their success. An important part of presenting a competitor as a star is making a good first impression on the audience. To achieve this, one needs a memorable entrance, the biggest part of which is the theme song.

A good entrance theme gets the fans excited as soon as it plays and makes it much easier for a superstar to capture the audience's emotions. The feeling of joy that descends on a fan when the glass shatters or the gong hits is matched by few others. Some stars today have such entrance music that resonates with the audience and perfectly fits their on-screen character.

Here are the five best entrance themes in WWE as of August 2022

#5: Visionary - Seth "Freaking" Rollins

Rollins' theme always gets the audience singing along

Seth "Freaking" Rollins might be the best thing going on in all of WWE today. The Visionary has been the most consistent big match performer in the company, having match of the year contenders with the likes of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. On Monday Night RAW, the four-time world champion has put together a string of classics and top notch character work, remaining a top heel without being in the title picture.

One of the key cogs of Rollins' gimmick is his entrance theme, which is also a fan favorite for sing-along. Many themes today can be called a "banger" or "bop", but none have the fan engagement of "Visionary". The sight of The Architect's unhinged character maniacally dancing, laughing and conducting the crowd like a choir master makes it even more memorable.

#4: Day Ones - The Usos

The Usos theme is straight fire!

One could argue that Unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns' "Head Of The Table" should represent The Bloodline on this list. The Tribal Chief's entrance has a "big star" feel to it that gets fans out of their seats as soon as it hits. It perfectly encapsulates the "final boss" aura radiating from Reigns whenever he walks down to the ring.

However, The Usos' theme, "Day Ones," slightly pips "Head Of The Table" to this list. The song's upbeat tempo, coupled with the undisputed tag team champion's energetic charisma, makes it slightly more enjoyable than the latter. It has also proven versatile enough to work for the twins as faces and heels, standing the test of time.

#3: Metalingus - WWE Hall Of Famer Edge

Edge's WWE entrance theme is timeless. One of its biggest strengths is one of the most iconic opening theme song lyrics of all time. "You think you know me?" is as instantly recognizable as the likes of The Rock's "If you smell..." and Booker T's "Can you dig it...".

However, what sets this theme apart is the rest of the lyrics and Alter Bridge's incredible instrumental and vocal performance. The song's message not only encapsulates The Ultimate Opportunist's ability to sneak out of situations as a heel but also his incredible grit as a face. Themes performed by rock bands have historically done well in WWE, and "Metalingus" is one of the very best.

#2: Kingdom - Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' theme gets the adrenaline flowing in our souls

Cody Rhodes' entrance theme, "Kingdom," is another example of a great song in its own right capturing a superstar's essence. From The American Nightmare's opening declaration that "Wrestling has more than one royal family", the song tells a story that easily translates to Rhodes' career path.

"Kingdom" tells the story of a man who loses everything but his freedom and uses what's left to fight tooth-and-nails to build his kingdom. Throughout the lyrics of the song, one can find similarities to Rhodes' journey from WWE to the independent scene and back to WWE via AEW. The line that carries the most weight is "My father said when I was younger, hard times breed better men" which can be linked to Dusty Rhodes' iconic "hard times" promo.

#1: The Rising Sun - Shinsuke Nakamura

No entrance theme in WWE captures as many people's imaginations without a single word as Shinsuke Nakamura's "The Rising Sun". The melody of the song and Nakamura's artistic mannerisms always get the crowd singing along, no matter where the show is. The instrumental itself has a unique charm to it, connecting the musical bridge between the east and west. Nobody on the roster gets as much fan participation during their entrance as The King Of Strong Style, with the crowd often continuing to sing the theme even long after it stops playing in the arena.

"The Rising Sun" is also one of the few entrances that is truly enhanced by special live performances on big stages such as WrestleMania. Violin and electric guitar performances by Lee England Jr. and Rick Boogs have helped The Artist have some of the most iconic entrances of the past decade. Also, which other entrance gets Pat McAfee excited enough to jump on the announce table and play air guitar?

Nakamura has one of the coolest overall entrances in all of WWE, and his unmatched theme song is a huge part of that.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. Which self-performed song is a better theme song? Chris Jericho's "Judas" John Cena's "The Time Is Now" 16 votes so far

Edited by UJALA