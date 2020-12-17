5 Best first-time ladder match performances in WWE history

A ladder match is as much fun to watch as it is dangerous for the Superstars involved in the match-up. While we gasp at every big spot, jumping at every "OMG" moment, the physical and mental struggle required by the participants to take those leaps of faith is immense. This dynamic will play out one again at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

In one TLC Match, WWE Champion Drew Mcintyre will defend his title against AJ Styles. Most fans expect this match to deliver despite the fact that these two stars have never faced each other before.

Over on the blue brand, Kevin Owens will change "The Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. This bout promises to be incredible because the build-up has been captivating.

Considering we are just a handful of days away from WWE TLC 2020, it seems like an appropriate time to look back at some of the best first-time performances in the history of ladder matches. The list features several star-making performances. Plus, in another memorable bout, a veteran was actually the rookie in their first time competing in this fan-favorite stipulation.

So without any further delays, let's dive in and recount some of these memorable performances WWE Superstars have delivered.

#5 Sami Zayn (WWE Wrestlemania 32)

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The WWE Wrestlemania 32 ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship was an undeniably great one on a show that was marred by strange booking decisions. The end of it brought Zack Ryder the championship gold. But the Superstar who walked away from the match as the biggest star of all was Sami Zayn.

Having competed at NXT TakeOver: Dallas just a couple of nights before in an instant classic against Shinsuke Nakamura, nobody expected Zayn to put on this kind of performance. But to the surprise of virtually everyone, he had a spectacular first-time showing in a ladder match.

In the best spot of the whole night, he shocked everyone by diving from under the ladder. He was also involved in a brutal-looking frog splash by Kevin Owens from the top of the ladder.

Zayn would go on to have some incredible ladder match performances later as well. His performance at WWE Clash of Champions arguably stole the show.