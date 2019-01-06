5 Best No. 9 Entries in the Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble has been a staple of the WWE's PPV calendar since 1988

The number nine entry to the Royal Rumble match is one of the worst performing entries into the Royal Rumble in history. Not a single person who entered number 9 into the Royal Rumble has won the Royal Rumble, let alone made it to the final phase of the match. The best performance by a number 9 entry to the Royal Rumble was Hornswoggle, who entered number 9 in the 2008 Royal Rumble and was technically eliminated from the Rumble.

After Hornswoggle, Drew McIntyre was eliminated 16th in the 2010 Royal Rumble but was unable to eliminate anyone during his time in the match despite going into the match as the Intercontinental Champion and on a winning streak from the previous year. Further, then this, only two wrestlers who have entered the Royal Rumble have managed to eliminate more than one other competitor, being the Big Boss Man in the 2000 Royal Rumble and Bray Wyatt under his Husky Harris gimmick at the 2011 Royal Rumble as a part of CM Punk's new Nexus.

Including Big Boss Man and Husky Harris' eliminations, the number 9 entry has eliminated a total of 18 competitors over the course of 31 Male Royal Rumbles and 1 Female Royal Rumble. This makes it the least successful spot in the Rumble. However, over the course of the history of the Royal Rumble, entries 1-10 are the second most successful in the 30 people Royal Rumbles, with 21-30 obviously being the best, while number 11-20 are the least successful. Entries 1-10 have produced 7 winners putting it in front of entries 11-20 with 5, but behind entries, 21-30 resulting in 19 victories, the sole victory outside of these numbers was the 40 man Royal Rumble which was won by Alberto Del Rio, who came out as entry number 38.

