5 wrestlers who would make great winners of WWE's King of the Ring 2019

The insignia of the King of the Ring

In what looks like an response to the incredible G1 Climax tournament that New Japan Pro Wrestling just completed (as well as a tribute to the late "King" Harley Race), WWE have brought back one of their own favorite tournaments. Over the next month in the lead in to Clash of Champions, WWE will be bringing back King of the Ring. Sure, it's not an annual tournament, and we haven't found out what the winner will receive (other than likely being saddled with the 'King' gimmick for the next year), but it has plenty of potential.

If WWE follows the lead of New Japan and lets the matches speak for themselves, without too much creative involvement, this could be one of the best things WWE produce all year. The WWE Universe should be excited.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look to the 16-man King of the Ring tournament for 2019, and give you the 5 best options to be crowned King from the 16 competitors announced.

#5 Andrade

Andrade and Zelina Vega

Ever since he arrived in WWE, Andrade has shown that he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. For some reason, however, he hasn't got the sustained push that he deserves on the main roster. For the past few months now, we've heard the likes of Dave Meltzer talk about how management is high on El Idolo, and if they really want him to feature in the main event going forward, a big push needs to begin now.

Whenever he is given the spotlight, Andrade certainly delivers. With Zelina Vega alongside him, it's clear that he's a main event caliber talent. So, right now, this makes sense for him.

The problem with WWE is that there is so much talent and Vince McMahon can never make his mind up on who to push. Therefore, Andrade may fall short in this tournament. But, with his charisma, looks, athletic ability and in-ring skillset, Andrade has the ability to be the best wrestler in WWE.

