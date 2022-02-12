5 Greatest trios in WWE history

In WWE, fans mostly see superstars fighting for themselves in singles matches or performing alongside their teammates in tag team matches. However, there are instances of three superstars aligning themselves to form a trio.

Not just a trio, there have been times where more than three stars align to form a faction. Throughout history, there have been multiple factions that dominated the landscape of Titanland.

In this article, we will look at some trios that left an invaluable mark in the history of the business. The list is purely based on the writer's opinion, but make sure to offer your own opinions and lists in the comments section below.

Here are the five greatest trios in WWE history.

#5. The Bloodline is among the greatest trios in WWE history

The Bloodline has dominated WWE's blue brand for more than a year now. It is composed of Roman Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso. The name is perfect for the trio considering that the members are cousins who belong to the Anoa'i family bloodline.

Roman Reigns became the Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2020 after turning heel. Jimmy Uso tried to turn his brother back to a babyface, leading to a rivalry between the two. After Reigns defeated Uso, the latter joined him. A few months later, Jimmy Uso returned and joined his cousins, forming The Bloodline.

𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ @TheEnduringIcon Not gonna lie, I hope they got the entrance for the entire Bloodline together (with Heyman) into WWE 2K22



It'd be cool as hell to see this visual in video game form: Not gonna lie, I hope they got the entrance for the entire Bloodline together (with Heyman) into WWE 2K22It'd be cool as hell to see this visual in video game form: https://t.co/LjX2uANtN1

Paul Heyman is also considered a member of the group as The Tribal Chief's special counsel. However, when it comes to wrestlers, Reigns and Usos are the only official associates.

As a stable, the three have been on an absolute path of dominance. The Usos have been the SmackDown Tag Team Champions since last July, while Roman Reigns has become the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time.

The cousins have excelled as babyfaces as well, with their feud with Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Bobby Roode being appreciated by everyone. Hopefully, they will stay together for an extended period to solidify their name as the strongest faction of this era.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman