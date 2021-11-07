5 Best Vince McMahon backstage reactions: Reunion with WWE star after 22 years, what happened when he met Braun Strowman

While WWE fans have more of a voice now than ever before, Vince McMahon’s opinion is still the one that matters the most.

If the WWE Chairman likes a certain superstar’s match or segment, there is a good chance they will receive more opportunities on television. Similarly, if McMahon dislikes something that happens on his own programming, it is safe to assume there will be repercussions.

The number of out-of-character interviews with current and former WWE stars has increased drastically in recent years. As a result, real-life stories regularly emerge about high-profile WWE names, including Vince McMahon.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five of McMahon’s best backstage reactions in WWE.

#5 When Vince McMahon found out Braun Strowman was a Rosebud

Before debuting as a Wyatt Family member in 2015, Braun Strowman initially appeared on Vince McMahon’s main roster as one of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds.

Strowman spoke on the Notsam Wrestling podcast in 2019 about his short stint as a Rosebud, which included an incredible reaction from Vince McMahon.

The former Universal Champion recalled how the WWE Chairman swore backstage and demanded that he never perform in the Rosebud role again.

“The only reason Vince McMahon ever knew who I was [and] ever saw me was because I was a Rosebud. That’s how Vince saw me. He goes, ‘Who is that and why the f*** is he doing that?’” Strowman said.

In 2014 and 2015, local wrestlers and Performance Center recruits performed as groupies, aka Rosebuds, who accompanied Adam Rose to the ring for his matches. Several future WWE megastars first appeared on WWE television as Rosebuds, including Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch.

While some Rosebuds were able to disguise themselves, that was not possible for six-foot-eight Braun Strowman. The towering superstar stood out amongst his fellow Rosebuds, particularly during Rose’s win over Damien Sandow on the May 26, 2014 episode of RAW.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam