5 best WWE matches of the year 2020

WWE has had to make many adjustments to deal with the global pandemic during 2020. Changes to their television presentation and structure of matches have been very apparent this year. Whether on TV or pay-per-view, WWE's in-ring product has stayed at a high quality through it all.

Throughout the year, some of the top WWE Superstars have been involved in a wide variety of enjoyable matches. Not only has WWE delivered inside the squared circle, but they have also embraced the cinematic style of professional wrestling to great success.

There has been plenty of awesome performances throughout 2020. With marvelous back and forth wrestling to top-notch spectacles, WWE has regularly produced Match of the Year candidates despite everything that has worked against them.

In this article, let's look at the top five best WWE matches of the year.

Honorable mentions

The Royal Rumble Match - WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair - WWE WrestleMania 36

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre - WWE Survivor Series 2020

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the Universal Championship (WWE Clash of Champions)

Ever since returning at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns has become one of the most enthralling characters in recent history. His heel turn as "The Tribal Chief" and alliance with Paul Heyman has allowed him to put on the best work of his career, which has also brought some of his best matches.

His first truly magical in-ring performance was his WWE Universal Championship match against his cousin, Jey Uso. The buildup saw the two family members telling a tale of the tag team specialist looking to gain respect as a singles wrestler, while Reigns wanted him to respect him as the head of the family.

At Clash of Champions, the storytelling was absolutely amazing with Roman gradually increasing the hostility in his aggression towards his cousin. Jey Uso's babyface comeback was engrossing and made fans want to see him succeed. However, Reigns' need for Uso to acknowledge him as the "Tribal Chief" was too much for him to overcome.

This was one of the best WWE main event showdowns of the year and recent memory. These two family members told a superb story that mixed the real-life elements into their in-match story. Roman and Jey was a masterclass in in-ring storytelling and deserves to be one of the top matches of 2020.