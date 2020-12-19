2020: 5 best WWE feuds of the year

2020 has been a tumultuous year for the WWE. Amid a global pandemic, nothing has come easy or as expected for the biggest promotion in professional wrestling. Despite the booking highs and lows of 2020, WWE can hang its hat on how a few competitors engaged the WWE Universe with high-profile feuds.

On both WWE RAW and SmackDown, WWE has delivered quite a few rivalries that have been truly compelling in 2020. Between former friends fighting over a personal grudge to top stars competing for gold, fans have witnessed some memorable moments, promos and matches this year.

With that being said, determining the best rivalries WWE has offered in 2020 is a tricky endeavor. In this article, let's try to do just that.

#5 Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville - WWE SmackDown

Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 36, Mandy Rose was stuck in the middle of a love triangle. She showed affection towards Otis, but Dolph Ziggler swooped in on a Valentine's Day date to steal her away. However, it was later revealed by the SmackDown hacker that Sonya Deville plotted against Otis and Mandy to keep them apart.

Deville then stated that her true intention was to take the spotlight off her attractive best friend. Although Deville was a hard worker, Rose regularly got more attention throughout their run as a tag team. As a result, Deville planned to ruin the life of her former best friend out of sheer jealousy.

The two enemies got involved in the WrestleMania 36 match between Otis and Dolph Ziggler. They also fought a few times on SmackDown. Things really heated when Deville cut Rose's hair. The feud culminated in huge showdown at WWE SummerSlam. Real life interrupted what would have been a Hair vs. Hair Match, so fans got a No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE match instead.

This contest was short, but the rivals threw everything they had at each other. Rose emerged victorious, and Deville hasn't been seen on WWE programming since. This feud featured two relatively young performers really shining in a deeply personal rivalry.

They brought thrived with stellar promos and remarkable character work. What the two ladies lacked in in-ring skill, they more than made up for with the delivery of their animosity.