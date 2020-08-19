3 reasons 2020 is the best year of Randy Orton's career

Randy Orton has seen a career resurgence throughout 2020. Through a well layered feud with Edge, Orton has once again become "The Legend Killer," punting his former friend and other former rivals. Randy seems more motivated than ever to prove himself as one of the greatest of all time.

Throughout a legendary 18-year career in the WWE, Randy Orton has made his mark and became one of the biggest stars in the company since the Attitude Era. All the way back in 2004, Orton truly broke out for the first time with his "Legend Killer" persona through a classic rivalry with Hardcore legend, Mick Foley. His battle with Foley at Backlash 2004 still holds up today as one of Randy Orton's greatest matches of his career. Orton would parlay that to becoming the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history at SummerSlam 2004.

Over the years since then, Randy Orton has been accused of being lazy or less than motivated in the ring and even on the mic. He has been the type of WWE Superstar who has needed the right opponent and storyline to truly sink his teeth into. If the opponent or story was not up to Orton's standards, many fans have made the case that Orton did not deliver on his all time great potential. However, this year has proven to be vastly different.

Here, we will take a look at the reasons why 2020 has been the best year in the career of Randy Orton.

#3 The return of "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton

Over one of the most storied careers in WWE history, Randy Orton has been known as many different monikers. Orton has been known as "The Viper" and "The Apex Predator," living up to those nicknames with his actions. However in 2020, we have seen the return of "The Legend Killer."

First with his deeply personal rivalry with former friend, Edge, then through his encounters with Christian and Big Show, Randy Orton has lived up to his first moniker more than ever before. Back in 2007, Randy Orton introduced his deadly Punt Kick, taking out legends such as Shawn Michaels and Rob Van Dam. He later would use the Punt against the likes of John Cena's father, Vince and Shane McMahon.

With the return of "The Legend Killer," we have seen the return of the Punt Kick to take out former friends and rivals. Randy Orton has used the Punt to take out Christian, Big Show, and even his former mentor, Ric Flair. However, it was the first victim of the Punt who can take the most credit for this rejuvenated Orton.