Ranking the 5 greatest WWE Money in the Bank cash-ins

Since its inception, WWE has seen numerous Money in the Bank cash-ins. Most of the time, these moments take the crowd by surprise. Depending on a few factors, sometimes it can even be the most memorable moment from an event.

A Money in the Bank contract holder needs timing, opportunity and most importantly, luck. When all of this is combined, and the reaction from the crowd stands up to the moment, a cash-in can be truly legendary.

On this list, we will take a look at the Top 5 Money in the Bank cash-ins of all time.

#5. On this list of the 5 greatest WWE Money in the Bank cash-ins: Edge - New Year's Revolution, 2006

Edge defeats John Cena to win the WWE Championship

WWE fans had no idea what to expect from the first Money in the Bank cash-in. However, how it happened shocked everyone. Moments after John Cena retained his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber at New Year’s Revolution, Vince McMahon announced that Edge would cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Cena was beaten black-and-blue by the duo of Chris Masters and Carlito before he eventually retained the title. Edge, however, surprised him with a Spear the moment he got to his feet. The Cenation Leader kicked out from the pin to everyone’s disbelief. The Rated-R Superstar, in his frustration, delivered another body-breaking Spear and pinned the Champ successfully for a three count.

This set the trend for upcoming Money in the Bank winners - to wait patiently for a vulnerable champion and then strike with a cash-in. Heels benefitted the most from this strategy.

His 77 day reign as WWE Champion came to an end at Unforgiven in 2006 at the hands of the very person he defeated, John Cena. Edge would later have the briefcase again in 2007 and successfully cash it in on The Undertaker. Combining both moments led to the coining of a new tag for him - “The Ultimate Opportunist.”

#4. Dean Ambrose - Money in the Bank, 2016

Dean Ambrose smacks Seth Rollins with the MITB briefcase

2016 was an interesting year. Roman Reigns was determined to be on top of WWE as champion, Seth Rollins had returned from injury and wanted the title for himself. Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose had other plans.

He had already given a spoiler to his former Shield brothers that he might win and cash-in the MITB briefcase after their title match at the namesake event. He was true to his words. Moments after winning the WWE Title from Reigns in the main event of Money in the Bank, Rollins was left in disbelief as Ambrose’s music hit.

The crowd roared when he ambushed The Architect from behind and smacked him over his head with the briefcase. After cashing in his contract, Ambrose hit his Dirty Deeds finisher on a shell-shocked Rollins and won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The Hounds of Justice experienced an unofficial reunion with Dean Ambrose coming out on top.

The decision was characteristic of the Lunatic Fringe: impulsive, and downright insane. Ambrose took revenge for his multiple defeats against Rollins and put an end to the suffering. After being champion for 84 days, Ambrose was ultimately defeated by AJ Styles at Backlash 2016.

#3. Alexa Bliss - Money in the Bank, 2018

Alexa Bliss about to cash-in the MITB contract

In 2018, Alexa Bliss became the first woman to cash in the Money in the Bank contract on the same night she won the briefcase. Like Dean Ambrose who did the same, she gave a spoiler on the proceedings ahead of Money in the Bank. According to her, she “will be holding that briefcase and laughing at Nia’s face”.

Bliss interrupted the match between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey after the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was over. Rousey was about to win from an armbar submission but Bliss smacked the MITB briefcase on her back. She then proceeded to attack Nia Jax, who succumbed after multiple shots from the briefcase.

This is one of the most underrated Money in the Bank cash-ins of all time. Little Miss Bliss had planned out the whole scenario in advance. She knew Ronda would have been a tougher opponent to defeat. Bliss nullified The Baddest Woman on the Planet’s involvement after the cash-in by throwing her to the outside of the ring.

Alexa Bliss won the WWE RAW Women’s Championship after delivering a Twisted Bliss on Nia Jax and pinning her. She went on to be champion for 63 days before eventually succumbing to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

#2. Dolph Ziggler - RAW, 2013

Unlike the other entries on this list, Dolph Ziggler’s Money in the Bank cash-in was not at a pay-per-view event. Instead, The Show Off used the contract on Alberto Del Rio, on the post-WrestleMania 29 episode of RAW. Coming nine months after he won the briefcase, the timing was perfect.

Del Rio was exhausted by the end of a handicap match against Jack Swagger and his manager Zeb Colter. To make this more in favour of Ziggler, Del Rio was reeling by the effects of Swagger’s Ankle Lock. Ziggler even had Big E as backup if anything went wrong.

WWE executives originally intended for Dolph Ziggler to repeatedly hit Alberto Del Rio with the Money in the Bank briefcase, even though this never happened his win was still epic. After cashing in, The Showoff hit a Zig Zag on Del Rio and won his second World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately, his title reign did not live up to fans' expectations due to concussion issues. Del Rio won it back 69 days later at Payback 2013.

#1. Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 31, 2015

Many WWE Superstars dream of cashing-in at WrestleMania. However, Seth Rollins is so far the only one to make it a reality. His cash-in on the Grandest Stage of All is the most memorable in WWE history.

The main event featured Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The clash was a see-saw affair with both superstars giving their utmost. Reigns was expected to come out on top due to the build in his character leading into the match. However, Rollins entered running to the ring while JBL bellowed, "This is brilliant!" while the crowd was thunderstruck.

After cashing in, The Architect went for a Curb Stomp on Lesnar but The Beast Incarnate caught him. Reigns hit a Spear on Lesnar right at that moment. Rollins capitalzed and nailed the Curb Stomp on Reigns, pinning him for the victory. The "Heist of the Century" was paraphrased by Paul Heyman - it was the right man, at the right moment, at the right time.

Rollins became the first superstar to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. His championship reign of 220 days was the longest of his entire career so far. Sadly, he suffered injuries to his ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a live event in November 2015 causing him to relinquish the title.

