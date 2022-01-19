5 best WWE Royal Rumble returns of the century

The 30-person Royal Rumble match is one of WWE's most riveting creations, having earned a special place in fans' hearts. A significant reason for Rumble's success is the element of surprise built into the match.

Every 90 seconds, a new superstar enters the squared circle. This person can be a returning WWE legend, an active member of the main roster, or an NXT upstart. While the promotion often announces most participants in advance, a few slots are always left open for the so-called "surprise" entrants.

Surprise entrants include superstars returning from injury (or retirement), an icon from the past making a one-off appearance, an NXT performer, or a debutant. However, since each Rumble has a handful of such competitors, this list is restricted to the first two categories.

Hence, AJ Styles' earth-shaking WWE debut in the 2016 Men's Royal Rumble match will not be included. None of the surprise NXT entrants will be taken into account either.

As this list is far from exhaustive, there are a few honorable mentions to note:

Christian returns from retirement in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Rob Van Dam makes a one-off appearance in the 2009 Royal Rumble match

Edge returns from a career-threatening injury to win the 2010 Royal Rumble match

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Booker T returns during the 2011 Royal Rumble match

The 2011 Royal Rumble match was notable for several reasons: an unexpected winner, an odd final two competitors, and 40 competitors. While it received a mixed response, the bout saw the return of Booker T after a four-year hiatus.

He entered the fray as the 21st entrant to the applause of the live crowd and the shock of CM Punk. The commentators, especially Matt Striker, did a fantastic job selling the amazing surprise as they screamed with joy.

The WWE Hall of Famer went toe-to-toe with the New Nexus that had decimated the entire roster earlier. While he could not score any eliminations, he did execute some of his best moves, the Book-end and Scissors kick, and treated the crowd to a long-awaited Spinarooni.

