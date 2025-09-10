5 Betrayals you won’t see coming at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

WWE is set to host Wrestlepalooza at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in less than two weeks and preparations have begun in full swing. The company has been treating it as a major show since it will mark the beginning of WWE's premium live events on ESPN. Fans can expect some major surprises and shockers, including a few betrayals.

Acts of treachery have been foreseeable in recent times, reducing the 'shock factor' among fans. However, Triple H's booking is known for unpredictability and The Game could once again give a glimpse of it at Wrestlepalooza. The WWE Universe may get to see some jaw-dropping betrayals at the upcoming spectacle that could leave them astounded.

Here are five betrayals you won't see coming at Wrestlepalooza:

[Note: Below are just predictions, which may or may not come into fruition]

#5. Randy Orton turning on Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. Should this happen, The American Nightmare is likely to emerge victorious. Following the bout, McIntyre could launch a brutal attack on the defending champion, only for Randy Orton to come to the rescue.

In a shocking turn of events, Orton could hit Rhodes with an RKO out of nowhere. Fans have been clamoring to see this betrayal for quite some time and WWE could finally pull the trigger at the upcoming spectacle. The Viper turning on Cody Rhodes could become one of the biggest highlights of the show, creating thunderous buzz around the PLE.

#4. Finn Balor backstabbing Dominik Mysterio

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have been on good terms ever since Liv Morgan went away from The Judgment Day due to injury. However, it could all be a facade, as The Prince could be orchestrating a major coup against his stablemate. Mysterio might be forced to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Wrestlepalooza.

Balor could shockingly turn on Dirty Dom during the match. He could backstab his Judgment Day buddy, costing him the Intercontinental Championship. No one is expecting such a huge betrayal, which is why Triple H has good reason to pull it off. Finn Balor's potential act of treachery could give rise to a new chapter within The Judgment Day.

#3. LA Knight betraying The Usos

The Usos are set to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. What could happen in this match may leave the WWE Universe dumbfounded. Just when victory would be in Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso's grasp, LA Knight could show up out of nowhere and cost them the tag team match.

The Megastar could turn his back on The Usos and join The Vision as its new member, leaving the entire arena stunned. It could be one of the biggest shocks in recent times, as no one is anticipating it. LA Knight, along with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, could annihilate Jey and Jimmy Uso following the match.

#2. Kairi Sane backstabbing IYO SKY

IYO SKY is set to battle Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. While fans have been expecting Asuka to cost The Genius of the Sky, Kairi Sane could be the one to draw the first blood. No one has been expecting Sane to backstab SKY, as she currently appears to be caught in the crossfire.

Therefore, The Pirate Princess turning her back first on IYO SKY could leave the WWE Universe stunned. Kairi Sane could create the opening that Asuka has been desperately looking for. The two superstars could unleash a merciless attack on their former Damage CTRL stablemate, costing SKY the Women's World Championship.

#1. Bayley turning on AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza

AJ Lee will team up with CM Punk to battle Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza. Right after the match ends and Lee celebrates her potential victory in the ring, Bayley could blindside her with a shocking attack. The Role Model shares a close bond with The Black Widow and she was seen posting pictures with the latter following her return.

However, Bayley betraying her good friend and mentor, AJ Lee, could stun the WWE Universe. It is something that no one is currently anticipating in their wildest dreams. Not to mention, the former Damage CTRL leader is also in the midst of a cryptic character transformation. Hence, her betraying Lee at Wrestlepalooza could pave the way for a blockbuster feud for Crown Jewel.

