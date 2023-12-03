5 Betrayals in WWE that could happen before the end of 2023 

In WWE, alliances are made to be broken. With 2023 coming to an end, numerous teams may not make it to the new year.

Betrayals in pro wrestling are as common as a babyface waiting for their entrance music to hit before they can make an urgent save. Even faction members who have tremendous chemistry with one another don't think twice before stabbing their allies in the back when the opportunity arises.

Now, with the road to a high-stakes WrestleMania season on the horizon, fans can expect a lot of twists and turns. Some of those twists may end up happening right before the holiday season. Team members could be forced to go solo, factions could drop one of their beloved members in a heartbeat, and whatnot.

That said, let's take a look at five possible betrayals that WWE may surprise fans with before the end of 2023.

#5. Damage CTRL deletes Bayley

SummerSlam 2022 marked the highly-anticipated return of Bayley from over a year-long injury. Along with her came IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, thus forming Damage CTRL.

The trio has had a roller-coaster of a stint so far. Between losing monumental matches and Kai being sidelined with an injury, the group has also enjoyed exceptional peaks, such as IYO SKY winning the WWE Women's Championship.

Recently, Damage CTRL welcomed the returning Kairi Sane and The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka. Week by week, tensions among the group seem to be on the rise, and the chances of Bayley being booted from her own brainchild have been getting stronger.

So, it's totally fair to predict that The Genius of the Sky would soon take over as the leader, issuing The Role Model a tragic one-way ticket out of the faction.

#4. Imperium is not forever in WWE

The longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, has pretty high standards when it comes to people he likes to associate with. Failure to meet those standards comes with consequences, which could spell disaster for Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser.

Ever since their main-roster callup in 2022, Kaiser and The Ring General's alliance hasn't been completely free of friction. Every time The European Excellence put on a disappointing show, Gunther was the first to rebuke him.

The teases of a split have once again emerged now that the group is feuding with DIY. The 33-year-old superstar needing assistance to beat Tommaso Ciampa a couple of weeks ago didn't sit well with The Intercontinental Champion.

Moreover, Kaiser getting a solo hype package recently could very well indicate that he's bound for a singles run sooner rather than later.

#3. Carmelo Hayes to have a Trick up his sleeve

Several alliances across the WWE main roster are on the verge of collapsing. However, that doesn't mean NXT is a safe haven.

Since NXT got an overhaul back in late 2021, one of the show's highlights has been the unwavering brotherhood between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. However, just like all good things, maybe this duo is nearing its end too.

Around two months ago, well after Hayes had dropped his coveted NXT Championship, Trick Williams had the opportunity to make himself the #1 contender for the brand's top title. However, before the match, he was 'whooped' by a mystery attacker.

Since then, the whodunnit angle has only picked up steam. Surprisingly, Melo has also been looped into the list of possible suspects. What would be more baffling is if he's actually revealed as the attacker. That would be reminiscent of the classic Triple H/Shawn Michaels breakup storyline in 2002.

#2. The A-Town population drops to 1

Austin Theory's WWE main-roster run hasn't been full of acclaim and acknowledgments. Even defeating the likes of Edge and John Cena in the same year didn't catapult his stock as a singles superstar.

Many in WWE Universe believe that a babyface turn could do wonders for the two-time United States Champion. Fortunately, that isn't completely out of the realm of possibility.

Currently, Theory has been teaming up with Grayson Waller. If there's one thing Waller is exceptional at, it's getting heat from the crowds. That said, him betraying the 26-year-old prodigy could instantly develop a soft spot for the latter in fans' hearts.

Theory and Waller both being in the US Title tournament could be the reason for A-Town Down Under going under for good.

#1. Damian Priest gets pushed to The Other Side

Ahead of the WWE Survivor Series 2023, Damian Priest declared himself as the leader of The Judgment Day. If history is anything to go by, the group doesn't exactly like a leader hogging the 'edge' of a throne.

Despite all members meshing phenomenally with one another, it's highly unlikely their alliance will have legs as strong as The New Day's. There have got to be shakeups, and they could start taking effect as early as the next few weeks.

With The Archer of Infamy costing his team the victory in the Men's War Games match, chatter may soon begin of him not being fit enough to lead The Judgment Day anymore.

Moreover, if he and Finn Balor drop the tag titles anytime soon, that would just add more fuel to the fire. The potential betrayal might come in the form of Finn Balor and co. costing Priest his Money in the Bank title shot.