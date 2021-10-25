5 better challengers for Charlotte Flair than Sasha Banks

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks are two of the most dominant superstars in WWE's women's division. Both have faced each other in various pay-per-views for the Women's Championships.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, their feud was renewed. Following the WWE Draft, a title exchange ceremony took place between RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch to restore order.

The Boss interrupted the proceedings by throwing insults at Charlotte and claiming her superiority on the blue brand. The two began brawling in the ring after Becky left.

Having said this, both have locked horns so many times that there might be an over-exposure for the fans. Hence, WWE should push fresh challengers for Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship to keep everyone invested.

In this article, we look at five superstars on the current SmackDown roster who could serve as better challengers for Charlotte Flair:

#5 Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair

Toni Storm is one of the most impressive young superstars on SmackDown. She shifted from NXT to the main roster earlier this year.

Storm beat the established Rhea Ripley to capture her maiden NXT UK Women's Championship in January 2019 and continued her reign as champion till August that year. In her debut match on SmackDown, Toni defeated the current Queen of WWE, Zelina Vega.

A feud with one of the top superstars like Charlotte Flair will certainly help Toni Storm further cement her name on SmackDown.

