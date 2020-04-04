5 Better replacements for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36

WWE had some interesting options for Goldberg at WrestleMania.

Goldberg has history with a number of current WWE stars.

WWE had many options to replace Goldberg's opponent.

Last night on SmackDown, it was revealed that Braun Strowman would be the man replacing Roman Reigns in his Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania this weekend.

The former Intercontinental Champion hasn't featured in WWE storylines over the past few weeks. Yet, he has found the time to take to Twitter and Instagram, where he decided to call out independent wrestlers who were struggling in the current climate.

Michael Cole announced the new match without even mentioning Reigns in a brief, unspectacular segment last night. It seems that WWE could think of no other way of slotting the Monster Among Men into a show that had already been pre-recorded, especially since Reigns made the announcement on Instagram this week that he had made the difficult decision to pull out.

Whilst Braun Strowman was a good pick when it comes to a match with the Universal Champion, there are a number of other options that WWE could have looked into.

#5 Big E

Big E was the unsung hero throughout Kofi Kingston's reign as WWE Champion. Since the former Tag Team Champion was at the WrestleMania tapings anyway, nothing was stopping him from stepping into this match with Goldberg.

It has yet to be announced that The Miz has been forced to pull out of WrestleMania and that the Tag Team Championship triple threat ladder match will instead see one man on each team representing both members.

This means that Kofi Kingston could be the one representing New Day in the ladder match, which would allow Big E to cash in the World Championship match that he has spent years proving that he deserves. Before KofiMania took the world by storm last year, many fans believed that Big E would be the member of New Day to eventually receive the big singles push that we saw Kofi receive last year. WWE would have been well-served to take this as the opportunity to make a star out of Big E.

1 / 5 NEXT