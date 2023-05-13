5 big matches that could happen following WWE SmackDown: babyface turn, feud for AJ Styles

The latest WWE SmackDown episode laid the groundwork for several epic showdowns in the near future. As Night of Champions approaches, the creative wheels of the company are implementing new ways to include some action in the long-term storylines. WWE Backlash's aftermath has primarily contributed.

From two stables on the verge of splitting to the start of a new rivalry for a title contender, the coming weeks could be full of surprises. Some match bookings are hidden in plain sight, while others could generate over time.

In this list, we will look at five big matches that could happen following the May 12, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown.

#5. Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin welcomed Cameron Grimes to the main roster by threatening to defeat him in under two minutes. As expected, the words backfired when the debutant used his Cave In finisher to defeat the former United States Champion in just six seconds.

The surreal win has sowed the seeds for another match next week. Based on his character, Corbin will definitely look to avenge his defeat down the line. This may end up in a feud that runs its course each week on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

The longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion was in a celebratory mood on WWE SmackDown. Before she could begin her party, though, Asuka interrupted Bianca Belair and used the Poison Mist on her face.

Medical officials checked on a distraught Bianca while Asuka solidified her heel turn. She was defeated clean at WrestleMania, but it seems like the feud has resumed. Given the latest attack, WWE could be planning a title showdown at Night of Champions.

#3. Grayson Waller vs. AJ Styles

Real-EST @WrestlinRealest GRAYSON WALLER EFFECT NEXT WEEK GRAYSON WALLER EFFECT NEXT WEEK https://t.co/k2QH73gtML

WWE SmackDown had a brief yet interesting segment featuring Grayson Waller and Adam Pearce. The Iron Survivor winner demanded that the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship semi-final should be on the Grayson Waller Effect show next week.

AJ Styles punched his way to Night of Champions, but his worries haven't ended yet. Known for his notoriety in NXT, there is a chance that Grayson will try to attack his former rival during the Waller Effect. He may even want to compete against the World Heavyweight Championship contender.

#2. Bayley vs. IYO SKY may happen on WWE SmackDown in the near future

Wrestling fans blame Bayley for costing IYO SKY the RAW Women's Title match at Backlash. She was issuing orders to SKY from the ringside, which resulted in a delayed Moonsault, and led to Bianca Belair getting the win.

Subtle teasers of a split were also seen during a backstage interview. The Role Model almost mockingly claimed that "she expected too much" from IYO, who stood beside her bemused. She also replaced SKY in the Women's Tag Team Championship match with Dakota Kai but failed.

IYO SKY has the fans backing her for a babyface turn. Triple H may stall her program against Bayley on WWE SmackDown, though, as the storyline has picked up pace after a long time.

#1. The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns has taken it upon himself to bring back the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to The Bloodline. Accompanying him will be his Enforcer. Obviously, the lack of faith shown in Jimmy and Jey Uso's caliber hasn't sat well with either of the former Tag Team Champions.

The Usos have to regain the respect of The Tribal Chief. Thus, the best way to do so is by defeating them next week on WWE SmackDown. The creative may even push The Bloodline implosion angle some steps further by making The Usos cost Roman and Solo their title match at Night of Champions.

The aforementioned is the most rumored outcome, apart from possible future Undisputed Tag Team Champions Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa squaring up against The Usos in a battle of supremacy.

