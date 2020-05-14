5 Big matches that should take place at WWE Backlash 2020

Could this be the main event of WWE Backlash?

Money in the Bank was a great show that gave us some awesome moments. But that's history and fans are wondering what's next. WWE visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during June last year, but due to the current circumstances, travel is not possible right now. As a result, the next pay-per-view will be WWE Backlash which will take place on June 14th, 2020.

The RAW after Money in the Bank is also over. And we do have some idea about the matches that WWE could be planning for Backlash. The match card could turn out to be really well. On that note, let us take a look at five big matches that should happen at WWE Backlash 2020.

#5 Asuka vs Shayna Baszler (RAW Women's Championship)

Becky Lynch dropped a bombshell on RAW when she revealed that she is pregnant. Due to this, she will take time off from WWE. Lynch handed the RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka and revealed that the Money in the Bank Ladder Match was for the championship. So, we know that the Empress of Tomorrow is the new champion.

After getting the championship, Asuka was all happy and was enjoying her moment. She even had an emotional reaction to Becky's announcement. This might be an indication that she is going to become a babyface now. This would make sense because WWE needs a replacement for Becky Lynch. And because Lynch is out, Asuka needs an opponent as well.

Looking at the women’s division on RAW, the Queen of Spades Shayna Baszler is the only woman ready for a title shot. WWE has booked Baszler very strongly. She lost to Lynch at WrestleMania but it was a mere roll-up win for the former champ. Hence, it is the right time to book Asuka vs Baszler for the RAW Women’s Championship. It is something which fans haven’t seen before and the build-up to this match could be truly spectacular.