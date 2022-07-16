5 Big Takeaways from WWE SmackDown (July 15, 2022)

To say this week's WWE Smackdown was a little bit lackluster might be an understatement.

Heading into SummerSlam, the build for the colossal event should be at a fever pitch here in mid-July. Instead, it's been a cruel, cruel summer. One that has seen WWE lose major stars to injury and absence. With a depleted roster, the company has forged on. Unfortunately, after a couple of pretty solid weeks, the show felt like two very flat hours.

With the big event just a couple of weeks away, here are a few things that stood out about this week's WWE SmackDown.

#5 - Pat McAfee is the 'go-to guy' on Friday nights

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



I AM GONNA BEAT THE HELL AHT OF BUMASS CORBIN AT SUMMERSLAM



#SmackDown #SmackDAHN IT IS SO GOOD TO BE BACKI AM GONNA BEAT THE HELL AHT OF BUMASS CORBIN AT SUMMERSLAM IT IS SO GOOD TO BE BACKI AM GONNA BEAT THE HELL AHT OF BUMASS CORBIN AT SUMMERSLAM#SmackDown #SmackDAHN https://t.co/sYLWcO2x5G

As much as the WWE Universe had doubts about Pat McAfee when he first joined the commentary team, they now have equal or greater respect for him. He flipped the script and changed the hearts and minds of the people by being just like them: A big ol' fan.

He's the everyman of the organization. But somehow, the SmackDown color commentator pulls it off.

All jokes aside, McAfee kicked off the show with an effort that would make Michael Buffer proud. By the time he had the crowd had warmed up, they were already chanting his name.

McAfee virtually holds the people in the palm of his hand simply by being so relatable. When he finally introduced Liv Morgan, he did it with the kind of hype Flavor Flav used to display at a Public Enemy concert. It was the perfect amount of passion.

WWE made an intelligent move by inking a long-term deal with the former NFL punter; he's already a major asset and will only get better with time.

#4 - Just because some fans don't understand Liv Morgan's popularity doesn't mean that it doesn't exist

Morgan is the current SmackDown Champion.

Short and sweet here: Stop being upset that Liv Morgan won the title. She earned it, and the fans respect her for it.

Morgan must have been confused by her recent success. As she attempted to rise to the top, she captured the hearts of the WWE Universe. But now that she can finally grab the mythical 'brass ring, everyone is a critic. Such is the life of a professional wrestler.

#3 - You just KNEW that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett had to be involved at SummerSlam in Nashville

It still seems odd to imagine Jeff Jarrett as a member of the executive team in WWE, considering how he exited the company in 1999.

Considering Nashville is 'Jarrett Country,' you had to expect at least a bit that he would be involved at SummerSlam. And rightfully so. The Hendersonville native is still a favorite among the fan base, and SummerSlam is a premium event, so the connection works out perfectly.

Outside of the ring, it will be interesting to see what role Jarrett might take if the company relieves John Laurinaitis of his duties as Head of Talent Relations.

Rumors are swirling that Jarrett's star is on the rise with the front office, so he may end up assuming more power within the corporation in the weeks ahead.

#2 - Roman Reigns' limited schedule is killing WWE right now

The Tribal Chief with his Wise Man

Initially, it was believed that making Roman Reigns the undisputed world champion would solve many issues. It hasn't.

Almost immediately after unifying the promotion's two top titles back at WrestleMania, Reigns announced that he would be working a much lighter schedule.

That would be fine under normal circumstances, but now the company needs to get as much exposure from their number one superstar. That's not happening right now, and it has hurt the build to SummerSlam.

#1 - WWE has ruined Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans

We had some more heel hijinks from Lacey Evans, and it's almost dumbfounding to see the company's direction with her.

The creative team had the right idea when they put Evans in front of the camera for weeks, as she explained her upbringing and the abuse she suffered. Her real-life, legitimate story is so heartwarming that you have to admire everything she's gone through to eventually become a WWE Superstar.

Then, they threw it all away. This is yet another aborted mission or re-direction in Evans' young career. She doesn't have a lot of room for error here. She's going to offend people in a heel way or just piss them off completely.

At this point, she's been lost in the shuffle, and it doesn't appear she can find her way again. The promotion took a perfect opportunity and ruined it. Along the way, they may have destroyed her career as well.

