5 WWE Hall of Famers who could return to challenge Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan recently achieved a lifelong dream by winning the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. Her cash-in and victory over Ronda Rousey was met with roaring approval by most fans.

Morgan has been on quite a ride since signing with WWE in 2014. Not originally seen by many as a main event star, she continued to improve her game. The WWE Universe took notice and she garnered a lot of respect for it.

Her story is similar to that of several of her predecessors. Many a legend has walked the same path Liv did in order to achieve glory. Because of that, they were eventually given the ultimate honor.

Which former star would be a good match-up for Morgan today? Here's a list of five WWE Hall of Famers who could challenge Liv for her championship.

#5 - Ivory

Perhaps the most underrated performer on this list, Lisa Moretti was vastly experienced when she joined WWE in 1999. Competing previously in G.L.O.W. as Tina Ferarri, the re-christened Ivory would go on to achieve championship glory and Hall of Fame status.

As well-rounded and skilled as most men, Ivory is a consummate grappler, although she could throw in some fisticuffs when needed.

Still in great shape at the age of 60, Ivory may not be the marquee name that some would expect. But she's always going to put on a great match in the squared circle.

#4 - Beth Phoenix was the Glamazon of WWE, and a match-up with Morgan would be a contrast in style

What more can you say about Beth Phoenix other than she exemplifies pure power? At 5'7" and 150 pounds, she is one of the strongest women to ever compete in World Wrestling Entertainment.

A battle between Phoenix and Morgan would come down to the speed and quickness of the champion versus the awesome aura of the challenger. And while Phoenix is often recognized for her muscle, she can hold her own on the mat as well.

In a contest like this, odds are that poor Liv would get thrown around like a rag doll for most of the match before ultimately prevailing. Knowing WWE? It would probably be with a roll-up pin.

#3 - Molly Holly

An absolute professional and widely respected by those in the wrestling industry, Molly Holly could do it all in the ring. As a 'toolbox' wrestler, she can bring just about anything to a match-up, from the mat to the air.

CauliflowerAlleyClub @CACReunion Congratulations to Molly Holly on her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021. Congratulations to Molly Holly on her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021. https://t.co/zmB9CvEdxV

Holly is also widely credited with training and coaching several of the ladies who have passed through World Wrestling Entertainment in the past 20 years - including some names on this list.

If WWE wants to book a match where a challenger takes Liv to school in the ring, it's definitely The Mighty One. She was usually able to run circles around most of her opponents when it came to chain wrestling.

Like many of her contemporaries, she hasn't aged a bit and could likely still go full speed in a pay-per-view clash.

#2 - Lita could bring some rock star attitude to a match with Liv Morgan

The pulsating sound of Lita's entrance theme always brings the crowd to their feet. But it was her punk presence and daredevil attitude that made her a star and, eventually, a Hall of Famer in 2014.

Her rivalry with Trish Stratus will go down as one of the best we've ever seen out of two female competitors. The pair basically took over the Divas division and gave it legitimacy at a time when it was sorely needed. Ironically, the two longtime rivals are best friends in real life.

We all know what to expect from Lita, but does Liv? While Morgan has certainly been in the ring with ladies who can fly, perhaps none do it with more bravado than the extreme aerial artist.

In a match against Morgan, it would take all of the champion's guts and guile to counter the high octane maneuvers of this Hall of Famer.

#1 - Trish Stratus

Considered by many to be the best female wrestler of her generation, Trish Stratus followed a very similar path to stardom that Liv Morgan did.

Much like Morgan, she wasn't highly regarded as a competitor and, quite frankly, was pretty bad in the ring. But her work improved over time, to the point that she went from being a student to a master.

Steve Argintaru @SteveTSN Trish Stratus was announced for the @trishstratuscom Eight years ago yesterday,Trish Stratus was announced for the #WWE Hall of Fame class of 2013 at MSG. @trishstratuscom Eight years ago yesterday, 🇨🇦 Trish Stratus was announced for the #WWE Hall of Fame class of 2013 at MSG. https://t.co/G6MDcPeTqs

Like Liv, she was also sometimes dismissed as just another blonde model who really had no passion for wrestling. Both ladies proved that to be incorrect as they displayed more determination than most of their male counterparts.

That backstory would be enough to set up an intriguing encounter for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship. Particularly at one of the promotion's Big Four events.

Trish has been in action sporadically in recent years and still looks great. This is the type of encounter that would definitely leave the fans with plenty of Stratus-faction.

