5 WWE women who could follow Liv Morgan's footsteps on a similar path to glory

WWE is renowned for being a place where anything can happen and dreams come true. That has certainly been the case for Liv Morgan.

After years of being an afterthought, the plucky blonde captured the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. Her victory over Ronda Rousey was easily the biggest win of her career.

For years, Morgan was far down the totem pole from her contemporaries in the women's division. Despite this, she became a crowd favorite. Perhaps that's why her ovation upon being crowned the titleholder was so deafening.

Her story isn't new. These types of 'hero journeys' have occurred in the past, and most definitely will in the future. But who will follow in Liv Morgan's footsteps on a path to glory? Here are five WWE Superstars who could follow a dream scenario to the top.

#5 - Aliyah

Another crowd favorite, Aliyah has faced off against several veteran competitors during the early stages of her career. You can see that the company has high hopes for her, they wouldn't put her in that kind of spotlight if they didn't.

Aliyah's path to either of the Women's Championships has basically already been written. All WWE has to do is follow the same storyline they wrote for Liv Morgan.

Anyone who spent six years in NXT already has a built-in storyline to the title, and Aliyah fits that bill.

#4 - Shayna Baszler still hasn't won a singles championship on WWE's main roster

The Queen of Spades dominated NXT, winning the women's title there on two occasions. Her background in MMA and fierce demeanor immediately earned her the respect of the WWE Universe. In turn, she rewarded them by snapping as many bones as possible.

However, she is yet to win a title on the main roster since being called up in 2020. She's gone from being an up-and-coming player to being lost in the shuffle. Fans still respect her immensely, but they've lost faith in Baszler now.

Despite being a heel for basically her entire career, a face turn by Shayna Baszler could change things overnight. A dominant win streak would get the crowd behind her again. That could culminate in a long-deserved championship.

#3 - Shotzi Blackheart

Blackheart's punk rock look and terrific ring skills are a hit, especially amongst younger fans. Because of her eccentric look, she was basically a fan favorite from the time she stepped onto the main roster.

Many picked Blackheart as a possible winner of Money in the Bank, as the fan base has been waiting on her to break out (much like Liv Morgan). Despite not capturing the coveted briefcase, she could easily find another path to glory.

With her high-energy persona, a 'fall from grace' storyline would be tailor-made for Shotzi, with her introducing a darker character that propels her to glory. Without comparing her to a living legend, Blackheart could come back in a similar manner to Sting. As a dark avenger.

#2 - Naomi could make a surprise return to WWE and go on a dream run

This isn't as far of a longshot as some might seem. While it's doubtful we will see Naomi's former partner, Sasha Banks, anytime soon, she's in a different circumstance. With her husband remaining as one of WWE's biggest stars, she could return at any time.

Naomi is the only name on this list who's already held a world title, so her 'dream run' scenario would be a little different.

Still? her return would ensure an incredibly huge pop. Any story of her journey to vindication will be met with roaring approval by the WWE Universe.

#1 - Raquel Rodriguez

Rodriguez is a surefire, future world champion, but how will she get there?

It's hard to imagine a powerhouse like Raquel in an 'underdog' position; she's already manhandled several women in WWE. There's more on the way, as it's likely that the promotion will slowly bring her along.

If that's the case, their best bet would be to follow a path similar to what Wardlow followed in AEW: Set a ton of massive roadblocks in her way, and have her prevail over it all. She's clearly a huge babyface, so fans will buy into the fact that she is an unstoppable force.

At the end of that trek? Raquel Rodriguez can hold the title high over her head. Just like Liv Morgan did.

