5 Biggest news stories from AEW Double or Nothing 2020

We just witnessed one of the craziest main events of all time

From Mike Tyson crowning Cody as AEW's first-ever TNT Champion to an absolutely chaotic main event between The Elite and The Inner Circle, AEW Double or Nothing 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

Undoubtedly, this was a must-see pay-per-view from start-to-finish. Fans were concerned that Double or Nothing wouldn't live up to expectations because of current restrictions. But AEW management deserves a round of applause for putting on one of the most entertaining main events of 2020.

It just went on to show that the company took this year's Money in the Bank Ladder match as a challenge, and they outdid WWE at their own game last night.

Here are the five biggest news stories from AEW Double or Nothing (May 23, 2020).

#5: Mike Tyson presented an unfinished title as Cody became the first-ever AEW TNT Champion

.@miketyson has seen enough!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/M26AzLAVFR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Cody and Lance Archer wrestled each other in the final round of AEW's TNT Championship tournament, with Arn Anderson and Jake "The Snake" Roberts at their respective sides.

This was certainly a good contest from a storytelling point-of-view. Archer dominated Cody throughout the bout, and it stretched to a point where fans had to believe that Cody was done for good.

Mike Tyson's presence ended up being a huge factor for Cody's victory. He threatened to knock out Jake Roberts if the WWF legend didn't stop interfering in the match.

Advertisement

Tony Schiavone did let us know that the title belt was unfinished due to current COVID-19 restrictions, which is fine because the last thing you want is for the TNT championship to resemble the RAW Tag Team titles.

Lance Archer's loss might diminish his threatening image in the upcoming weeks, but then again, it was Jake Roberts' shenanigans that got him distracted throughout the bout.

Mike Tyson yawning in the middle of such an important match did crack me up as a fan.